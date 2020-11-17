Ferran Torres's treble helps Spain humble Germany in Nations League

Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Ferran Torres pulled at his red shirt and kissed it, just above the badge. There is a star on it and there is a star inside it too, applause accompanying him as he stood there wearing a huge smile. The Manchester City attacker, still just 20 years old, playing his seventh international game, had scored his third goal of an astonishing night in which Spain reached the final four of the Nations League by crushing Germany with the kind of performance for which the word perfect would be no exaggeration.

Related: Spain 6-0 Germany, Croatia 2-3 Portugal: Nations League – as it happened

It was the fifth goal, and it wasn’t even the last. With two minutes to go, José Luis Gayá set up Mikel Oyarzabal to complete a 6-0 victory. Yes, six. Against Germany. This was historic, the kind of occasion that 65,000 people should be boasting of having been at for the rest of their lives. Instead, barely three can do so, but all of them will. All those who were not German, at least – Joachim Löw’s team not just defeated for the first time in 13 games, but demolished. By the end it seemed bizarre to imagine Spain had been on edge at the start, needing a win few anticipated.

Luis Enrique had said it was “almost better” that Spain had to win. That way, he reasoned, there would be no doubts, no decision to be made, no wondering what to do; they would have to go for it. And, boy, did they. In waves, they went at Germany, who must have felt like Spain were coming from everywhere. On the right, Torres repeatedly ran at and beyond Philipp Max, on route to the penalty area.

Inside him, Álvaro Morata was hyperactive in the opening minutes. Behind them both, Koke took control. Watching the Atlético midfielder dominate here, there was just one doubt: how could it have been two years since he was last called up for the national team? Even two first-half substitutions, Sergio Canales and Sergio Ramos forced to depart, did not slow the Selección. In fact, Canales’s replacement, Fabián Ruiz, provided the first goal, his deep corner headed in superbly by Morata.

Story continues

Álvaro Morata scores Spain’s first goal goal against Germany. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

They had only been playing 15 minutes but it had been coming. Manuel Neuer saved from Ramos in the sixth minute after Dani Olmo was fouled on the edge of the area. Spain didn’t let up.

Torres especially: he pulled one shot just past the far post, provided for Morata to score a second that was ruled out, and then was denied by Neuer. He slipped to his knees, unable to believe that he had been thwarted, but he did not need to wait much longer. Koke’s inswinging ball was headed off the bar by Olmo and Torres smashed in the rebound.

Some gorgeous footwork from Torres then drew applause from this mostly empty arena. Not to be outdone, Ruiz soon did the same to the same soundtrack. There were shouts too when Rodri reached back to guide a header into the net and make it 3-0 in goals, 13-1 in shots. This was some beating, Germany helpless, Spain imperious, almost toying with them.

It looked almost easy but there was no easing up. Olmo opened the second half by racing away only for Neuer to save and Koke to stumble over the rebound. Morata was next, wide spaces opening before him. If the decision that time was the wrong one, there was no escaping the feeling that Spain could run through Germany at will and that Germany could barely run at all. And so, they did.

Ruiz set off, releasing Gayá. With the Germany defence nowhere and with both Morata and Torres alone in the area, the Valencia full-back chose the City attacker. Six yards out, Torres scored the fourth. He almost made it five a few minutes later, Ruiz leading the move and Koke backheeling into Torres’s path for a shot that flashed past the post. Still, they sliced away, Ruiz just unable to find Morata.

He was, though, able to find Torres soon after. Waiting on the left side of the area, Torres opened up his body and bent a wonderful shot into the far corner. Applause echoed round and red shirts embraced. When they released him, Torres was beaming. He pulled at his shirt, kissed it, and was withdrawn. His work here was done; his teammates, though, still hadn’t finished.