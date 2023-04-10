Ferragamo's Sneaker Gets Geometrical for SS23

Luxury brand Ferragamo reimagines archival motifs, infusing its Spring/Summer 2023 sneakers with its tubular Gancini silhouette.

The chunky, formidable sneakers are outfitted with the cylindrical shapes along the sole, instantly elevating the shoe. Arriving in a balanced color palette of neutral and bright shades, the iconic brand's latest footwear drop juxtaposes sturdiness with a soft sensibility, making use of contrasting fabrics in the form of stretch knit, nubuck and split leather. Elsewhere, graphic laces, intricate hand stitching details and the Ferragamo logo effortlessly marry the past with the present, resulting in a contemporary yet timeless sneaker.

Take a look at Ferragamo's SS23 sneaker in the gallery above, which are available for $995 USD on the brand's website.