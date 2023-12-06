The Ferocious Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Can Launch From Zero to 60 MPH in Just Four Seconds

Mercedes-Benz is doing everything it can to make sure drivers don’t miss the discontinued C- and E-Class Coupes.

German marque’s performance sub-brand, Mercedes-AMG, has just unveiled the GLE 53, its take on its parent company’s latest two-door. The model ensures that coupé lovers have another high-performance option to choose from, along with the AMG GT, next time they visit one of the brand’s dealerships.

More from Robb Report

We’ve known AMG’s version of the GLE Coupe was coming since the model debuted earlier this spring. In typical fashion for the sub-brand, it looks just like the vehicle it’s based on—only with more bite. The two coupe share a general profile, but the GLE 53 has a more aggressive front end, with a new bumper and barred grille, as well as more sculpted hood and side panels. It’s the kind of car you know will look great with a matte wrap, if that’s your sort of thing. There’s also an optional AMG Performance Studio package, that includes a new rear diffuser and spoiler, in case you don’t think the two-door looks mean enough.

The GLE 53’s interior isn’t all that different from the base models, with the exception of plenty of AMG branding. That means there’s a 12.3-inch digital gauge tucked behind the steering wheel as well as a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system atop the center stack. Again, there’s an optional AMG Performance Seat package that includes new front bucket seats with pronounced bolsters and a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with a squared-off bottom.

AMG’s latest will slot in between C 43 and C 63 sedans, according to Car and Driver. It’s powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired 48-volt integrated starter generator (a.k.a. a hybrid system) that combine to produce an impressive 443 horses and 412 ft lbs of twist. That is more than the C43 (402 hp) but a fair bit less than the C63 (677 hp), both of which pack a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. The powertrain is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that routes power to all four wheels. Mercedes claims the car can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just four seconds and will top out at an electronically limited 155 mph.

Story continues

Mercedes hasn’t said when the AMG CLE 53 will go on sale, but since it’s a 2024 model you can expect it to hit dealer lots sometime next year. No price has been announced, either, but you can safely expect it to cost more than the standard CLE Coupe which will likely start around $60,000.

Click here for more photos of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe.

The Sinister Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 in Photos

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.