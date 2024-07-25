Ferocious France beat Argentina in Olympics grudge match

France turned on the style to overwhelm Argentina - their recent antagonists - as the hosts reached the semi-finals of Olympics men's sevens in front of an euphoric Parisian crowd.

London-born wing Aaron Grandidier scored two scintillating tries in a 26-14 victory for Les Bleus and led the jubilant celebrations at the final whistle.

French fans have been upset by the behaviour of Argentina's footballers towards their nation.

Bad blood between the two countries' football teams has developed - with Argentina deemed to have celebrated their 2022 World Cup win too exuberantly and players recently filmed chanting what is a deemed a racist song against their French counterparts.

It led to Los Pumas being angrily booed when they ran out into the Stade de France before each of their matches at the Olympic event.

The atmosphere was ferocious in the early stages of Thursday's quarter-final - and the intensity of the French players matched it.

Aaron Grandidier plays for Pau in the French Top 14 league [Getty Images]

Back-rower Andy Timo scored the opening try after two minutes before 24-year-old Grandidier, who has an English father and a French mother, twice stormed in down the right.

Rayan Rebbadj added the conversions as France led 21-0 at half-time, even with talisman Antoine Dupont starting on the bench.

Argentina narrowed the deficit to 21-14 through tries from Rodrigo Isgro and Marcos Moneta after the break, with Joaquin Pellandini kicking the extras.

Dupont, the irrepressible 15s superstar who is one of the poster boys of the Games, came on to add some nous as France played patiently to slow down their opponent's momentum.

Of course, Dupont also had to sprinkle some magic too. The scrum-half ran in a late try to seal victory and end Argentina's hopes of what would have been seen as a villainous comeback.

Grandidier was at the centre of the celebrations after the final whistle, high-fiving the gleeful supporters on the front row behind the dugout.

France will play South Africa, who stunned New Zealand in a 14-7 win, in Saturday's semi-finals.

Ireland's hopes of a medal are over. They could not end the unbeaten Olympic run of reigning two-time gold medallist Fiji, going down 19-15 in heartbreaking fashion.

Ireland led 15-12 midway through the second half, but the Fijians fought back with two tries to set up a semi-final against Australia.

The Wallabies cruised to a 18-0 victory over the United States in the last of Thursday's quarter-finals.