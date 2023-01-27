Ferocious fire rips through heritage-listed London church

A major fire has engulfed St Mark's Church - London Fire Brigade

A ferocious fire has torn through a heritage-listed church in north-west London, with video and pictures showing large flames and smoke billowing from the structure.

Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines rushed to St Mark's Church on Hamilton Terrace, St John's Wood, after being alerted to the blaze at 11.19pm on Thursday.

Bystanders looked on in horror as the blaze raged in the distance, with some locals saying they could smell burnt plastic.

London Fire Brigade warned the fire was producing a "significant amount of smoke in the local area" and residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Police are now demanding that people go "further back" down the street. Locals have come pouring out into the street, where only an hour ago it was nearly completely empty. pic.twitter.com/zVUGCsCC0m — Mohamed Elmaazi (@MElmaazi) January 27, 2023

The cause of the fire and any injuries are unknown at this stage.

"Firefighters are using two of the Brigade's new 32-metre turntable ladders at the scene as water towers, to get water on to the building externally," a statement from the London Fire Brigade read.

"The whole of the two-storey building is alight. The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the blaze."

Fire crews from North Kensington, Paddington, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, along with ambulance crews.

According to the National Churches Trust, St Mark's is a grade II Victorian church containing "stunning" mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel.

The trust describes it as an "architectural and historical treasure" that was built between 1846 and 1847 in the Gothic style to the design of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

The Anglican church is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord's Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria's son Prince Leopold.