Fernley out at Force India after takeover

Long associated with Vijay Mallya, Fernley had held the role of deputy team principal since the former Jordan, Midland and Spyker team was rebranded under new ownership in 2008.

He was in effect in charge of the team on race weekends when Mallya – who has been unable to leave the UK for the last couple of years – was not in attendance.

He also dealt with matters related to the FIA and the F1 organisation.

It’s understood that Fernley was informed by Stroll last week that he would not be part of the revised organisation. Chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer is currently heading the management team.

The team is in the process of changing its identity and in effect becoming a new entry, although it’s not yet clear whether the paperwork will be completed in time for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

An announcement is expected soon.