Fernhill Corp. Announces the Beta Launch of DIGXNFT Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN), a Web3 holding company focused on software solutions and marketplace infrastructure for digital assets, is pleased to announce the beta launch of its NFT Marketplace, DIGXNFT.

DIGXNFT caters to high-quality and exceptionally curated collections of art, music, videos, gaming, photography, domain names, real estate, and sports memorabilia, among other categories. Additionally, the company will provide white glove service with a full turn-key solution to assist creators with the minting, marketing, and selling of their non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

"Although the NFT world is a very competitive landscape, we feel confident that with our state-of-the-art infrastructure and our management team in place, we will not only succeed, but thrive," said Marc Lasky, President of Fernhill Corp. "We have a detailed roadmap that is strategically planned to continually build upon and improve our Marketplace, and with our decades of experience growing businesses, we know how to run a process and execute on our goals."

In beta, users will be able to:

  • Connect their MetaMask wallets and create an account.

  • Learn more about our first showcased collection: Fraud - The Game of White-Collar Crime (artwork by world-famous artist Rick Parker).

  • Join our Discord channel.

  • Review our roadmap and read our white paper.

The first NFT collection, Fraud - The Game, will launch on the DIGXNFT marketplace for viewing on July 21st. The official drop date is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th.

Fraud - The Game of White-Collar Crime, was conceived as a satirical card game by Pete Newman, a cybersecurity professional and fraud expert. Artwork was completed by world-famous comic artist Rick Parker, best known as the artist behind MTV's Beavis and Butthead Comic Book and staff artist at Marvel Comics.

"Fraud is not only a fun, tongue in cheek game, but at its core it's really an amazing collection of art," said creator Pete Newman. "Thanks to the outstanding artwork of my partner in crime, artist Rick Parker, it makes perfect sense to sell this as an NFT game and as exclusive artwork."

This is a limited release collection with multiple NFTs to choose from. The NFTs are intended to be part of a larger community and online game that is currently in development. The sale will last one week and all NFTs will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"Ultimately, everything will become - or be attached to - an NFT," said Chris Kern, Chairman of Fernhill. "The NFT and metaverse industry are expected to grow in excess of $3 trillion over the next decade and experience unprecedented growth - no temporary market downturn can stop what NFTs will surely become. There are an infinite number of use cases for NFTs and we feel it's necessary to establish ourselves in the market and seize this unique opportunity now. We're very excited about launching DIGXNFT, and that more collections will come as we get through beta."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) and a Principal Member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

Company Contact Information: info@fernhillcorp.com

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

