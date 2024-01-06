Fernando Diniz: Brazil part company with interim head coach and seek permanent replacement

Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina in Diniz's final game in November, their first ever home defeat in a World Cup qualifier

Brazil have parted company with interim head coach Fernando Diniz and are looking for a permanent replacement.

Diniz, who had a one-year contract, was in charge for six qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, losing three, drawing one and winning two.

Brazil are in the sixth and final automatic qualifying place in South America for the World Cup.

Diniz had been combining the position with his role at Fluminense, the current Copa Libertadores champions.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released a statement confirming the decision.

"The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for the work he has done, for all his dedication and seriousness, and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian national team during his tenure," it said.

"We wish Fernando Diniz the best of luck."

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues spoke to Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt on Thursday about the decision to hire a permanent head coach in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil have been without a permanent head coach since the 2022 World Cup, when Tite resigned following their quarter-final defeat by Croatia, with under-20s coach Ramon Menezes taking charge before Diniz was appointed.

Rodrigues hclaimed last July that Carlo Ancelotti would take over from Diniz this summer, but the 64-year-old Italian signed a new deal with Real Madrid late last month to keep him at the club until June 2026.

The decision to part ways with Diniz comes a day after Rodrigues was reinstated to the helm of the CBF, following his removal in early December by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.