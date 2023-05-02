Fernando Alonso fuels Taylor Swift dating rumours again with cheeky TikTok

Racing legend Fernando Alonso has fanned the flames of rumours that he is dating Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

F1 legend Fernando Alonso has yet again fuelled rumours he is dating Taylor Swift by making reference to the pop superstar in a new TikTok video.

Rumours have been circluating for a few weeks that the pop star has moved on, following her split from British actor Joe Alwyn, with the Spanish racing driver.

And Alonso is doing nothing to pour water onto the flames of speculation.

In a tongue-in-cheek post, Alonso’s new video shows the racing legend lifting a 22 kilogram dumbbell while Swift’s song 22 plays in the background.

He captioned the clip: “I’m lifting 22s” in reference to the song’s lyrics “I’m feeling 22”.

The driver first referenced Swift in his social media posts only days ago – with a post that saw the star scrolling on his phone with Swift’s track Karma playing in the background.

Last week, the racing driver was asked about the romance reports during an interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break, I knew you were trouble!” the interviewer said to Alonso, referring to a song on Swift’s Red album.

When asked about his newfound online fame as a result of the dating rumours, the racing star responded: “I’m just focused on Baku and racing.”

Rumours about the pair were sparked two weeks ago when DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, shared an anonymous email claiming to know the inside line on the pair.

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” it read.

“According to them, the couple have been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious though, since they are both recently single.”

Earlier this month, Alonso shared a joint statement from him and his ex girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, to announce their split.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection,” he wrote.

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

According to the Daily Mail, Swift and Alywn split earlier this year as the former’s career surpassed the actor’s.

Taylor Swift and ex Joe Alwyn (PA)

A source close to Swift said: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realised they were not on the same page any more.”

The insider added: “It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.

“It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged and their differences were even more apparent.

“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could, but ultimately were unable to save the relationship,” the source concluded.