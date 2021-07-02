Fernando Alonso backs Max Verstappen over former teammate Lewis Hamilton in title fight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has been singled out as favourite to win this year’s title by Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate Fernando Alonso.

But Hamilton insisted he was not concerned by his current plight despite having fallen 12 points behind his title rival in the championship standings after a series of difficult races for Mercedes.

Alonso is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid having made his debut 20 years ago and believes Verstappen goes into the second successive race in Austria with the advantage despite Hamilton’s experience and seven world titles.

“Favourite at the moment is probably Max because he is performing better,” said the Spaniard. “Things can change quickly depending on the performance of the teams and the updates to the car.”

The resurgence of Red Bull for the 2021 championship has made for a thrilling early part to the season, Verstappen and Hamilton vying for the race wins in stark contrast to Hamilton and Mercedes’ march to the drivers’ and constructors’ titles in recent seasons.

“We have an interesting championship so we can follow with more adrenaline until Abu Dhabi [the season finale],” added Alonso. “It’s very interesting from the outside to follow and watch. At least we don’t have like previous years that it was Lewis against Lewis and sometimes Valtteri Bottas but not often. That’s a good thing.

Hamilton begins the Austrian Grand Prix weekend on the back foot at the same circuit, the Red Bull Ring, where Verstappen proved a class apart last Sunday, and the expectation is for a similar result and for the Briton to fall further behind in the drivers’ standings.

Tellingly as Mercedes seek to extract as much additional pace as possible, Hamilton has been in the simulator this week, something he admits he does not enjoy, rarely does and avoids where possible.

But despite the move and his current position against Verstappen, he insisted it was no time to hit the panic button.

“I am still fighting for this title and I don’t find myself concerned,” he said. “We are pushing as hard as we can. Red Bull are continuing to take steps forward but I cannot get tied in that negative bubble of worrying. I will put all my energy into being as prepared as I can be.

“We are not even half way through the season so we are still fighting and chasing for this title.”

