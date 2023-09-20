Fernandez tips Mertens, reaches final 16 in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez has a singles date in the final 16 at the Guadalajara Open after knocking off 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium on Tuesday.

Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, defeated Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in the WTA 1000 tournament and will play the winner of a round-of-32 women's singles match between Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro.

Both players had three aces in the one-hour, 34-minute match. Mertens had eight double faults while Fernandez had five.

Fernandez saved four of 11 break points while her opponent saved two of six.

After a two-hour break, Fernandez was back on court playing women's doubles. Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago defeated American Peyton Stearns and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in a round-of-16 match that took one hour, 23 minutes to play.

In other women's doubles action, U.S. Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand survived a scare against Arantxa Rus of Netherlands and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine, winning 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 in a round-of-16 match that took one hour, 28 minutes to complete.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and her partner Maria Fernanda Navarro Olivia of Mexico lost 4-6, 6-7 (6) to Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and her partner Xu Yifan of China earlier in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press