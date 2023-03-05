Fernandes left startled by embarrasing Man Utd humiliation at Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes held his hands up for a "frustrating, disappointing and sad" defeat after Manchester United were routed in remarkable fashion at Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side were humiliated at Anfield just seven days after their EFL Cup success, suffering their joint-heaviest competitive defeat after a 7-0 obliteration by the Reds.

It marked Liverpool's biggest competitive win over United, surpassing a 7-1 second-tier victory back in October 1895, as Ten Hag's side saw their faint quadruple hopes come to an embarrassing end.

Fernandes was subject to criticism from United greats Roy Keane and Gary Neville on Sky Sports, with his body language and demeanour labelled as an "embarrassment" and "disgraceful" by the pair.

The Portugal international, regularly seen waving his warms in frustration and walking around the pitch, acknowledged Ten Hag's side were humbled after a torrid performance.

He told Sky Sports: "It is very frustrating, disappointing and sad because it is a really bad result. We came here with a different mindset before the game.

"The first half was really good from ourselves, we had a lot of chances. We controlled most of the first half I think, they didn't create that much.

"[In the second half] we tried to go forward and score goals and we lost a bit of balance. We gave too much space away against this kind of team. We have to avoid that."

United host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday before Southampton visit Old Trafford three days later in the Premier League.

Ten Hag's men trail leaders Arsenal by 14 points and are just seven clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with Fernandes calling for a much-needed immediate response.

"The games are coming thick and fast. We had setbacks in the past and we have to come back quickly again," he added.

"This is what Manchester United are about, we can go down but we have to get back up."