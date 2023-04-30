Fernandes fires Man United toward the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Protests at the start but celebrations at the end as Manchester United edged toward a return to the Champions League on Sunday.

A 1-0 win against Aston Villa strengthened United's hold on a top-four place in the Premier League, which was the primary target for manager Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge.

Bruno Fernandes struck in the 39th minute after Marcus Rashford's shot was pushed away by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Both teams had more chances to score, with United surviving a late push by the visitors, but Fernandes' goal proved the difference.

With third-place Newcastle also winning, United remains two points behind in fourth, with a game in hand.

Victory came after supporters staged a latest protest against United's American owners, the Glazer family, which came two days after a third round of bidding for the club.

On Friday, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe submitted latest offers, but fans are concerned the Glazers will retain a majority or minority stake in the 20-time English champion.

Supporters held up a huge banner outside Old Trafford which read “Full Sale Only,” while there were chants of “We want Glazers out” inside the stadium.

On the field, Ten Hag's encouraging first year at the club continued with a potentially vital win against a Villa team that had sparked hopes of a top-four push itself after a run of 10 games unbeaten before Sunday.

And Emery's team threatened to extend that run by mounting a late push, which saw Victor Lindelof clear off the line from Douglas Luis in the last 10 minutes.

Loud cheers rang around Old Trafford as the final whistle blew.

Fernandes' goal was his 11th of the season and came after United saw earlier chances go by, with Rashford denied by Martinez and Casemiro hitting the bar.

Ten Hag has already led United to a first trophy in six years — winning the League Cup in February — and looks set to secure qualification to the Champions League after the club missed out on a place in European soccer's elite competition last season.

