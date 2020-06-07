Fern Britton reveals she still misses ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton attends the Women of the Year lunch at Intercontinental Hotel on October 14, 2013 in London, England (Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

Fern Britton has revealed she still misses ex-husband Phil Vickery after the pair announced they were separating earlier this year.

The former couple were wed for twenty years and share 18-year-old daughter Winnie but announced their split unexpectedly via joint social media statements back in January.

Now Britton has opened up about the split and revealed she still misses the celebrity chef.

Speaking to Weekend magazine, she said: “I know I’ve hurt people but people have hurt me too.

“We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship.

“But there comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you’re going to go from here.”

However, she says she has no plans to remarry as she is “turning into a recluse and loving it”.

Britton and Vickery posted near identical tweets to announce their split almost six months ago.

It read: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

In an interview with Woman and Home magazine, back in March Britton explained: "We simply needed to follow our own paths. Over time we realised we weren't necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say 'thank you' and move on.

"But we do have a good friendship. Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie.... as so we will always be connected."

She also shared: “At this moment in my life I'm feeling really confident, strong and quite indestructible. There are times, of course, when I've been very low and finding life difficult.”