Fern Britton inundated with support after sharing candid hospital photo

Fern Britton (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Fern Britton has shared a very candid hospital selfie after undergoing shoulder replacement surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former This Morning presenter, 66, uploaded a photo in which she could be seen wearing a hospital gown with her arm in a sling.

Fern is best known for her presenting role on This Morning (Shutterstock)

Despite undergoing major surgery, the star appeared upbeat in the snapshot.

Sharing details of her surgery, she captioned her photo: "Morning all!! shoulder replacement done and a success. I can't thank the staff at #StMichaels #NHS hospital in Hayle, Cornwall, enough."

Fern shared a candid post-surgery photo (Instagram)

She went on to say: "Such care and kindness. Back home, Barbara is in her doctor's uniform and attending to me constantly… Mostly telling me it's time for her breakfast, elevenses, lunch, tea, supper... Thank you to my friends Jane, Two Cups, Double C and my lovely girls Grace and Winnie.

You may also like

Fern finished by adding: "I'm very lucky! See you soon... When I can train my left hand to put a bit of lippy on without looking like the joker. And if you are in a similar situation, I send my love."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to send well-wishes. "Wishing you a speedy recovery and shall look forward to seeing more of your posts when you're up to it. Well done brave lady," noted one, while another added: "Tough doing things like this on your own but sounds like you have lots of help… Take it steady, speedy healing."

Fern Britton and Eamonn Holmes were both part of the This Morning family (Shutterstock)

A third remarked: "All the best Fern, I too am recuperating from an operation," and a fourth added: "Awwww, get well soon. Be kind to yourself while you heal."

Fern Britton at the Good Housekeeping Live event (Getty)

Fern has undergone surgery in a bid to ease her arthritis pain. During an interview with Woman & Home last year, the mother-of-four explained: "I've got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder. I'm waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It's very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time."

Story continues

She also told Good Housekeeping: "I've got arthritis in one of my knees and I'm about to have a shoulder replacement!"

Fern with her daughter Winnie (Instagram)

The ITV star is thought to be recovering at home with her two daughters Grace and Winnie. Fern shares her youngest daughter Winnie, 22, with her ex-husband Phil Vickery. The former couple announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

The ex This Morning presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.

Last year, Fern touched upon the next chapter in her life after her split from Phil. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."