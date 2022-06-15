Fermentation Chemicals Market to witness a CAGR of 5% through 2032; Industrial Shift for Using Organic Ingredients in their End Products to Drive the Global Market

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The United States (US) is the leading contributor to the fermentation chemicals market, which is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 44.2 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

United States, Rockville, MD, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fermentation chemicals market is predicted to witness a moderate growth rate of 5% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032. The net worth of the fermentation chemicals market share is expected to reach US$ 123.9 Billion by the year 2032, increasing from US$ 71.8 Billion in the year 2021.

Fermentation chemicals are used in various chemical processes in sectors such as the alcohol, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, textile, and rubber industries, among others.

Different types of vegetable or organic feedstock, including corn, sugar, and starch, are most commonly used to make these compounds. To lessen the global reliance on petrochemicals, major businesses have changed their attention to bio-based raw materials, which is surely a benefitting development for the fermentation chemicals key trends & opportunities.

The global transition to bio-based chemicals is being fuelled by rising crude oil prices and increased worries about carbon emissions. The degradability of petrochemicals-based goods is the major factor driving the fermentation chemicals adoption trends. Organic acid, which has antibacterial and antifungal effects, is in high demand in the nutrition and animal feed industries. It releases hydrogen ions and further augments the demand for fermentation chemicals.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7406

Regulatory authorities such as the US Environmental Protection Agency or EPA and the US Department of Energy or DOE have imposed strict regulations on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from chemical plants. As a result, many industrial players' attention has switched to biological methods for chemical or acid production, creating a huge opportunity for fermentation chemicals market growth concurrently in the present and future days.

Unavailability of organic base materials insufficient amounts due to logistic or source constraints is anticipated to slow down the fermentation chemicals market growth to some degree. Because organic feedstock is unavailable, many end-use industries choose to utilise synthetic substrates for chemical production processes, causing a greater concern over the fermentation chemicals market trends and forecast.

Key Takeaways

• Over the next ten years, the worldwide fermentation chemicals market is expected to increase at a rate of roughly US$ 47.9 Billion in absolute dollars.

• Alcohol fermentation is the best-performing product category for fermentation chemicals market participants, expanding at a pace of 4.9% during the years 2022 to 2032 as per the prediction.

• The industrial application segment is the highest-grossing segment for the fermentation chemicals market, with a projected CAGR of 5% during the expected time span.

• The Asia Pacific area is the fastest-growing market for fermentation-supplemented goods, with a growth rate of 4.4% of the China fermentation chemicals market.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7406

Competitive Landscape

Name of some of the fermentation chemicals market key players includes BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill Incorporated, Dow Inc., AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen /S, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Amano Enzyme, Inc., MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd., TCI Chemicalss (India) Pvt. Ltd, Biocon, and INVISTA among others.

Recent Developments in Global Fermentation Chemicals Market

• In January 2022, Evonik Industries AG, for example, opened a new rhamnolipids manufacturing plant. In the approaching decade, this industrial production facility for bio-based and completely biodegradable rhamnolipids is predicted to increase the fermentation chemicals market share in the cosmetics and toiletries segment.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7406

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Fermentation Chemicals Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis By Product Type (Alcohol Fermentation, Enzymes, Organic Acids) By Form (Liquid Fermentation Chemicals & Powdered Fermentation Chemicals) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the chemicals and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Type (Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers, Modifiers, Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Inhibitors & Scavengers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market - Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Analysis By Product (Glutathione Reduced & Glutathione Oxidized Agarose Resin) By Application (Immunoprecipitation, Protein Purification & Research) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market - Road Marking Paints and Materials Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), by Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking), by Region- 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market Analysis By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Analysis By Product (Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides, Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides, Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides & Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides) By Application, By Primary Function & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use, By Region - Global Forecast - 2022-2032

Coupling Agents Market - Coupling Agents Market Analysis by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane), by Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market - Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher to contract extension through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma had 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns over seven games as a rookie last season. He had a TD on his first CFL reception in a Week 4 victory over Ottawa. Hatcher had four receptions for 55 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, in the Lions' season-opening 59-15 win over Edmonton on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold