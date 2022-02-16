Ferguson Township makes history again with interim manager appointment

Ferguson Township’s board of supervisors appointed a familiar face to the role of interim township manager during Tuesday’s meeting.

Centrice Martin, who has been the township’s assistant manager for about a year, previously serving as the assistant to the manager for nearly three, was appointed interim manager and secretary to the board. She’s thought to be the first Black manager of a borough or township in the Centre Region.

In an email, she wrote it is an honor and a privilege to accept the interim appointment.

“To me, this appointment is a result of my hard work, dedication and accomplishments which ultimately reflects my choice in a career that reflects my character,” Martin wrote.

“The role of the outgoing manager, David Pribulka, is somewhat significant and, in part, demonstrates how traits of inclusive leadership — such as fairness, collaboration, emotional and cultural intelligence, empowerment and growth, insight, cognizance of bias, and commitment to diversity — were rooted within his leadership that cultivated a working environment for all of us, me included, to focus on achieving the mission of Ferguson Township, departmental goals or any given project or task assigned at the individual level.”

Pribulka resigned in January, effective Feb. 28. Martin has been serving as acting manager and secretary to the board, and will continue in that capacity until March 1. Then she’ll be the interim manager until a new manager is appointed by the board. The meeting agenda states Pribulka recommended Martin serve as interim manager during an executive session held Dec. 27, 2021.

Supervisors — the first all-female board for Ferguson Township, following November’s election that also saw the first Black supervisor elected — unanimously approved the appointment.

Laura Dininni, chair of the board, thanked Martin during the meeting for her willingness to serve in this capacity.

“Thank you really, very much, to guide us through this transition,” Dininni said.

A search is underway for the next township manager. In January, supervisors accepted a $22,500 contract from govHR, a public management consulting firm that specializes in local government and other public-sector entities, to conduct a search. The process is expected to take about 14 weeks.