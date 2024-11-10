Ferguson takes hat-trick as NZ win dramatic T20

Ferguson bowled four overs without conceding a run against Papua New Guinea in his last T20 international at the World Cup in June [Getty Images]

Second T20, Dambulla

New Zealand 108 (19.3 overs): Young 30 (32); Hasaranga 4-17

Sri Lanka 103 (19.5 overs): Nissanka 52 (51); Ferguson 3-7, Phillips 3-6

New Zealand won by five runs; series drawn 1-1

Lockie Ferguson took a hat-trick and Glenn Phillips claimed three wickets in the final over as New Zealand defended 108 to win a low-scoring second T20 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

The hosts needed only eight from the final over but off-spinner Phillips crucially had opener Pathum Nissanka, who had batted through for 52 from 51 balls, caught at long-on with the second ball on a slow, turning pitch.

Matheesha Pathirana was stumped next ball for a golden duck and, after Sri Lanka took a single, Maheesh Theekshana was caught off the penultimate delivery with six runs needed.

Earlier, fast bowler Ferguson dismissed Kusal Perera with the last ball of his first over and followed with the wickets of Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka at the start of his second to become the sixth New Zealander to take a hat-trick in men's T20s.

He finished with figures of 3-7 in two overs, while Phillips took 3-6 from 1.5 overs.

New Zealand's total was the lowest they have defended in a men's T20.

They struggled throughout their own batting innings, losing regular wickets to be bowled out in 19.3 overs as Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wahindu Hasaranga took 4-17.

Opener Will Young made 30 from 32 balls and, after the rest of the top six were dismissed for single-figure scores, the Black Caps were boosted by 19 from Mitchell Santner and 24 from all-rounder Josh Clarkson.

The result means the two-match T20 series finishes 1-1. A three-match one-day international series begins on Wednesday.