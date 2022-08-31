Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 373,672 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 22, 2022 up to and including August 26, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue August 23, 2022 64,443 10,205.0000 XLON August 23, 2022 27,404 10,205.0000 BATE August 23, 2022 21,032 10,205.0000 CHIX August 23, 2022 5,578 10,205.0000 AQXE August 23, 2022 8,063 10,205.0000 TRQX August 24, 2022 61,723 10,230.0000 XLON August 24, 2022 26,697 10,230.0000 BATE August 24, 2022 8,436 10,230.0000 CHIX August 24, 2022 1,082 10,230.0000 AQXE August 24, 2022 1,884 10,230.0000 TRQX August 25, 2022 34,947 10,203.4219 XLON August 25, 2022 13,019 10,203.4219 BATE August 25, 2022 1,156 10,203.4219 CHIX August 26, 2022 63,695 10,085.0000 XLON August 26, 2022 27,169 10,085.0000 BATE August 26, 2022 7,344 10,085.0000 CHIX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,992,796.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 210,178,386. The figure of 210,178,386 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

