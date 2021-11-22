Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND 2021

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / On September 28, 2021, the Company announced its intention to pay a final dividend of 166.5 US cents per share ("Final Dividend"), subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on December 2, 2021 ("AGM").

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend, was November 12, 2021 and was communicated to shareholders on September 28, 2021.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP 166.5 US cents per share 1.3451 123.78 pence per share

If approved at the AGM, the Final Dividend will be paid on December 10, 2021 to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on October 29, 2021.

