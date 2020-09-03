Ferguson and Kenosha: How two presidents responded to civil unrest

Two cities, two police shootings, two very different presidents. We take a look at how Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump handled civil unrest and racial tensions.

Ferguson, Missouri, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, will both have a place in the history books. Both cities have seen massive protests - at times violent - against police brutality and racism, both sparked by the shootings of young, black men by white members of law enforcement.

These events tested both presidents on issues of race, policing and protests. Here's how they reacted.

What happened in Ferguson and Kenosha?

Eighteen year old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on 9 August, 2014.

The exact details of what happened that day remain disputed. We know Officer Darren Wilson encountered Mr Brown in the street around midday; there may have been a scuffle - and three minutes later Mr Brown was dead in the street from at least seven gunshot wounds. Mr Wilson said he shot in self-defence.

His death set off weeks of protests across the US and added momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On 23 August in Kenosha, 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer during an arrest, as he tried to get into a car where his three children were seated. Mr Blake is still recovering in hospital, paralysed from the waist down.

View photos There were widespread protests in Ferguson following Michael Brown's death More

The incident immediately sparked protests in Kenosha and elsewhere. In Kenosha, the demonstrations at times turned violent - two people were killed during one night of unrest, allegedly by a white pro-police teenager.

What were their first responses?

Five days after Michael Brown was killed, Mr Obama asked America to "take a step back" and think about how to move forward. Urging calm, the president said he'd already directed his justice department and the FBI to investigate Michael Brown's death while guiding local law enforcement on handling demonstrations without "unnecessary escalation".

As he highlighted the "heart-breaking" circumstances of the black teen's death, he also emphasised there was "never an excuse for violence against police" or, likewise, "excessive force against peaceful protest".

View photos Former president Barack Obama faced some criticism for not visiting Ferguson More

Flash-forward to 2020, and another week in late summer.

Five days after the shooting of Jacob Blake, Mr Trump responded to a reporter's question about video of the incident by saying: "It was not a good sight, I didn't like the sight of it, certainly."

Days later, Mr Trump spoke about "bad apples" and rare mistakes among police in an interview with Fox News, remarking: "Shooting a guy in the back many times - I mean couldn't you have done something different? Couldn't you have wrestled him?"

Did they formally address the nation?

We heard from Mr Obama when a grand jury declined to charge the policeman involved in the shooting on 24 November.

Issuing a statement from the White House, he reiterated that now was a time for learning and healing. He acknowledged the country's "legacy of racial discrimination" but also underscored that "there are good people on all sides of this debate, as well as in both Republican and Democratic parties" who want to see reform.

View photos 'There are good people on all sides of this debate,' Obama said More

