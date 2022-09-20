Ferguson bowling is on a roll again. Reagan volleyball beats Miami Beach. Plus football & more

The Ferguson girls’ and boys’ bowling teams are undefeated.

Each group is 5-0.

Recently, the Ferguson boys defeated Colonial Christian 7-0 at Bird Bowl.

High games for the Falcons: junior Joshua Munoz 220; sophomore Isaiah Lacayo 175; junior Anthony Marin 160; senior Ethan Aguililla 155. Munoz had a high series of 545.

Colonial Christian’s Giovanni Morales had a high game 167 and high series 418.

The Ferguson girls also beat Colonial Christian 7-0.

Senior Nicole Marin had a high game 171, and sophomore Karla Portillo had a high series 372 to lead the way.

Prior, the boys’ and girls’ teams beat Goleman, Cutler Bay, COHEA, and Palmetto.

Ferguson’s biggest regular season challenge will be Columbus for the boys and Braddock for the girls.

The boys’ team was a state qualifier last season.

Ferguson coach Marcela Y. Del Rosario said: “The team is strong this season. We have five starters that on any given day will hit a 200+. I have four seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and one freshman, who already had a high game of 253, and our alternates -- two freshmen and one sophomore -- will be ready for next season to join in the rotation.”

Del Rosario has been coaching Ferguson bowling since 2011.

The girls have qualified for state as a team or as individuals since 2012.

The girls also have a strong team this season.

Del Rosario said: “I have four seniors, two juniors and one sophomore. I have the girls in a 7-player rotation because they are all even. I have three freshmen who will come into the rotation next year, when my four seniors graduate.”

The present of Ferguson bowling is very good, and the future looks bright, too.

More bowling

BOYS: Southwest d. Killian 3-0: Gregory Pons (SW) high game 178. SW (1-0).

Football

Dr. Krop 24, Avant Garde 20: The underdog Lightning snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over No.17 ranked Avant Garde.

Krop connected on a 45-yard pass play from junior QB Jamaal Haggins to sophomore WR Ronald Towns. He finished with four receptions for 105 yards, including two outstanding catches of more than 40 yards each. Star senior RB Julius Pascal finished off the drive with a 5-yard TD run for the opening score. Pascal ended with 25 carries for 145 yards.

Story continues

Trailing 14-6, Krop LB Qwincy Bonne-Annee forced a fumble which was recovered by senior DE Guyteau Salvador Jr. After a big run from Pascal, Haggins scored on a QB sneak to cut the deficit to 14-12 at halftime. Haggins was 11-of-18 passing for 156 yards and two rushing TDs.

In the third quarter, Krop took the lead for good when senior safety O’Neal Webb scored on a 42-yard interception return. Webb led the Lightning defense with 11 tackles (9 solo) and the INT TD.

Junior LB Caleb Turner-Allen totaled eight tackles, six for a loss. Senior DE Tyler Beauliere and senior WR Frank Valbowtin made a major impact in the victory. Junior DB Kalel Pascal played exceptional at cornerback being matched up against 4-Star WR and Louisville commit William Fowles, who was kept in check throughout the game.

Junior center Ashton Augustin and senior OL Jamari Cooley led up front, wearing down Avant Garde in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Lightning (2-2) open district play at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday with South Broward (2-1).

More football

Ransom Everglades 21, Palmer Trinity 16: In the annual battle for the oar, senior Ryan Bienstock had a 60-yard run late in the fourth quarter to put the game away. RE (2-1).

The defense of the True North football team.

True North 68, Florida Christian 0 at Tropical Park: Zach Katz (8th) 13-of-18 passing, 238 yds, 4 TDs; Jasen “Jroc” Lopez (Fr) 4 receptions, 105 yds, 2 TDs, 1 carry, 14 yds, 2 punt returns, 62 yds, 1 TD; Josh Reyes (Jr) 5 carries, 65 yds, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 29 yds; JonJon Delgado (Sr) 2 carries, 59 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT; Jorge Cascudo 4 receptions, 79 yds, 1 TD; George Harris (8th) 2 tackles, 1 INT, 20 yds, 1 TD,1 PD; Stephen McCloud (Jr) 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return, 1 sack, 1 TD. TN (2-2).

RB JonJon Delgado of the True North football team against Florida Christian.

Volleyball

Jennifer Buaiz clinched the win in the deciding fifth set with an ace as Reagan volleyball handed Miami Beach its first loss of the season in a thriller.

Reagan d. Miami Beach 25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 18-16: Lani Ridoutt 18 kills, 36 digs; Jennifer Buaiz 12 assists, 8 aces, 10 digs; Gabriela Prieto 5 aces, 29 digs. Rea (8-1), MB (7-1).

Carrollton d. Miami Country Day 25-17, 25-19, 25-15: L.Lee 30 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs; M.Erro 15 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists; V.Lake 9 kills, 2 digs; S.Ibarra 18 kills, 2 aces. Carr (6-10).

Gulliver Prep d. University School 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12: Jackie Taylor 9 kills, 4 blocks; Hailey Brenner 6 kills, 5 aces; Catalina Palazio 6 kills, 5 aces; Maya Pace 19 assists, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Sophia Wong 18 digs, 6 assists; Jade Garcia 4 kills, 3 blocks. GP (10-1).

Golf

Florida Christian 166, Westminster Christian 170 at Palmetto Golf Course (par 36): Medalist Nicholas Prieto (FC) 35; Paul Young (WC) 39; Kalani Centeno (FC), Kevin Corzo (FC) and Andy Whitby (WC) 41.

Submit Fall sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Fall varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming, volleyball.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com