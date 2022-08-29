Fergie Steals The Show From Jack Harlow In Surprise VMAs Performance

Jack Harlow knows you can’t spell “Glamorous” without Fergie.

The Louisville rapper, who opened the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, literally kicked off the evening in “First Class” by performing his hit song on a stage built to look like the inside of an airliner.

JACK HARLOW OPENING THE #VMAs WITH FIRST CLASS pic.twitter.com/DIAxnpevPA — goodnightngo (@victorsssss____) August 29, 2022

Then he kicked it up another notch when the former Black Eyed Peas singer joined him onstage to sing her hit song “Glamorous,” which Harlow samples in his chart-topper.

Fergie hyped up the crowd wearing a dazzling silver set with the words “First Class.”

Had to have @jackharlow open the #VMAs and take us straight to FIRST CLASS 👏✈️ pic.twitter.com/WK35E7ldzE — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Jack Harlow and Fergie perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Jack Harlow and Fergie perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

It’s not the first award show stage Harlow has shared with an iconic singer.

In June, Brandy upstaged Harlow’s BET Awards performance, playfully teasing him in a freestyleover “First Class,” after he shyly confessed that he did not know the singer is related to R&B artist Ray J in an interview just a month before.

“Brandy gave that Jack Harlow performance the seasoning it needed,” one Twitter user wrote at the time.

Harlow is one of three co-hosts of the ceremony alongside LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He’s also one of three artists with the most nominations at this year’s show, snagging seven nods alongside his collaborator Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Harlow and Lil Nas X took home the Moonperson for Best Collaboration with “Industry Baby” early in the show.

Story continues

In April, Harlow landed his first-ever solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “First Class.”

Check out the full list of 2022 VMA winners here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...