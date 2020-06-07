'Emotional' day for Rio and Kate Ferdinand as they take children to Black Lives Matter protest

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand attend the FENDI MANIA Collection Launch on October 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for FENDI)

Both Rio and Kate Ferdinand have taken to social media to open up about the experience of taking his children to the Black Lives Matter protest.

Thousands attended the gathering at Parliament Square, London, which coincides with worldwide protests taking place to combat racism in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

With kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, the couple held homemade protest signs in photos posted to Instagram.

Former Man United and England defender Rio captioned the pictures: “Taking my family to Parliament Square today to be a part of the protest was very emotional.

“The importance of supporting such a cause can not be underestimated.

“Educating the next generation is an absolute must. For our children to have been a part of such an important protest is something that I’m sure will have a lasting effect on them.”

Former TOWIE star Kate wrote: "Such a moving & overwhelming experience for us today 🖤 honestly, we were cautious about going & taking the children, but we are so glad we made the decision to go, it’s something we will all remember for the rest of our lives.

"It felt so good to be part of the movement. Our kids are the future, for us it’s so important for them to understand what is happening in the world and be part of the change, we need to continue to educate ourselves and the younger generation.

"Taking one knee with thousands of protesters & having a minutes silence is a moment that will stay with me for a very long time. We stand united."

Earlier this week Kate took to Instagram to support those taking part in protests.

She wrote: “We must stand up for what is right. Every day I’m waking up more and more shocked with the police brutality I’m seeing in America.

“This morning is the worst I have ever seen, children being sprayed in the face screaming and crying, people protesting peacefully being shot in the face with rubber bullets, this is crazy, my heart hurts.”