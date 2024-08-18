Ferdi Kadioglu given permission to leave Fenerbahce, Man United battling Brighton for signature



Yesterday The Peoples Person covered a story from Fotomac in Turkey claiming that former Man United player Sergio Reguilon could be the key to unlocking the Red Devils’ fifth signing of the summer.

Reguilon’s potential arrival at Fenerbahce will allow the Turkish international to leave José Mourinho’s side, with Brighton and United the two main sides linked with his signature.

One thing standing in the way of Kadioglu’s release has been president Ali Koç’s insistence he is not for sale, but according to Fotospor, that situation has now changed.

Apparently the president “has changed his mind after being eliminated from the Champions League and has given the national player permission” to leave.

“While negotiations continue with Brighton over a 35 million euro offer for the national left-back who wants to go to the Premier League, a Manchester United surprise has also emerged. The Red Devils also knocked on the yellow-navy club’s door for Ferdi,” the outlet says.

“It is almost certain that Manchester United, who are facing Brighton, will raise the price.”

Fotospor go on to say that the left back is keen on both clubs and will go to whichever one Fenerbahce agree terms with.

Koç, “who had previously announced that they would not sell the player unless very high prices were reached, reportedly could not stand Ferdi’s insistence any longer and gave instructions to evaluate the offers.” Manager José Mourinho also doesn’t want the player to go but Reguilon, presumably, is going to be offered to him as a replacement.

Having signed Noussair Mazraoui already this summer, United do have cover in the left back position as both he and Diogo Dalot can switch to that flank, as Dalot did to good effect in the season opener against Fulham on Friday.

However, ongoing injury concerns over Luke Shaw, who has been sidelined yet again, and over his understudy Tyrell Malacia, have led to United revisiting the possibility of getting another specialist in the position.

Whether there is in excess of €35 million available for the role is another issue. It is quite a hefty sum for a full back and the last thing United need at this stage in the window is to get into a bidding war with another Premier League side.

It might have helped their cause had Kadioglu expressed a strong preference for an Old Trafford switch, but this appears not to be the case.





