Fenty Skin’s new Recovery Gel Cream gives you glowing skin — legit overnight

Fenty Skin fans, it is time to get hype all over again. The new Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel–Cream is now available to shop, and we tried it for ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype.

You know as well as I do that a Fenty launch of any kind is going to have a lot of talk around it. The whispers around the Fenty Skin Overnight Recovery Gel Cream is no different. While Rihanna dropped the first Fenty Skin Start‘rs just over two months ago in July 2020, she’s now dropping a nighttime regimen for skincare lovers.

After posting the announcement of the gel-cream on Instagram, Rihanna trolled the brand and commented under the Fenty Skin post.

She wrote, “I’m so tiiiiired of keeping secrets!! This is THE MUST HAVE SECRET POTION and works like magic! Still can’t believe weeee made this tbh! I’m so proud. The kids ain’t ready! Sorry to the other skincare brands in advance!”

Credit: Fenty Skin

The gel-cream feels very similar to the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen, but to me, it’s slightly more nourishing. It’s also the most expensive product in the Fenty Skin line, ringing in at $40. The gel-cream is made with Kalahari melon oil to offer deep hydration and antioxidants while hyaluronic acid and aloe soothe and hydrate. Plus, there’s also niacinamide to reduce the look of dark spots and even skin tone over time.

What’s also nifty about the product is its packaging. Similarly to the Hydra Vizor, it takes refills that retail for $36. The product also comes with an applicator that’s hidden in the lift up cap, which was specifically designed for those skincare lovers with extra long nails.

Pre Application v. Post Application

Credit: Ari Bines More

I first washed my face using Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser. After pat drying my skin, I followed up with the brand’s Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and finally ended my routine with the Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

When applying it, you will smell the fragrance that’s found in the Hydra Vizor, but it’s not as poignant or intense. It easily absorbs into the skin, but it also doesn’t leave it oily or oily-looking.