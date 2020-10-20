Fenty Skin’s new Recovery Gel Cream gives you glowing skin — legit overnight

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Fenty Skin fans, it is time to get hype all over again. The new Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel–Cream is now available to shop, and we tried it for ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype.
You know as well as I do that a Fenty launch of any kind is going to have a lot of talk around it. The whispers around the Fenty Skin Overnight Recovery Gel Cream is no different. While Rihanna dropped the first Fenty Skin Start‘rs just over two months ago in July 2020, she’s now dropping a nighttime regimen for skincare lovers.
After posting the announcement of the gel-cream on Instagram, Rihanna trolled the brand and commented under the Fenty Skin post.
She wrote, “I’m so tiiiiired of keeping secrets!! This is THE MUST HAVE SECRET POTION and works like magic! Still can’t believe weeee made this tbh! I’m so proud. The kids ain’t ready! Sorry to the other skincare brands in advance!”
Shop: Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, $40 (Refills, $36)
Credit: Fenty Skin
The gel-cream feels very similar to the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen, but to me, it’s slightly more nourishing. It’s also the most expensive product in the Fenty Skin line, ringing in at $40. The gel-cream is made with Kalahari melon oil to offer deep hydration and antioxidants while hyaluronic acid and aloe soothe and hydrate. Plus, there’s also niacinamide to reduce the look of dark spots and even skin tone over time.
What’s also nifty about the product is its packaging. Similarly to the Hydra Vizor, it takes refills that retail for $36. The product also comes with an applicator that’s hidden in the lift up cap, which was specifically designed for those skincare lovers with extra long nails.
Pre Application v. Post Application
I first washed my face using Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser. After pat drying my skin, I followed up with the brand’s Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and finally ended my routine with the Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.
When applying it, you will smell the fragrance that’s found in the Hydra Vizor, but it’s not as poignant or intense. It easily absorbs into the skin, but it also doesn’t leave it oily or oily-looking.
Morning After Overnight Gel-Cream v. Wearing Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor
There’s clearly a glow happening on my face in both of these photos, and that’s the point of the Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream. When I say I woke up like this in the first photo, I’m not lying. Waking up to a glow this visible had me excited to do my regular skincare routine since my face looked this good the morning after. Also, since it was about my third time using the overnight cream, I could tell my skin had visibly improved throughout my slumber.
Final Thoughts: I definitely would want to wear the Overnight Gel-Cream instead of the Hydra Vizor sunscreen for my day and nighttime skincare routines — but I won’t because I know the importance of SPF. And similarly to what many Black mothers would do, Rihanna gave us the product we needed, first.
On the other hand, I can easily see myself never forgetting to apply the Overnight Gel-Cream because it is so nourishing and lightweight. Oftentimes my face is very matte in the mornings because of sleeping firmly on my pillow. But despite being a messy sleeper, I legit woke up and out of my slumber like this. Thanks, RiRi.
If you enjoyed this story, you may also like the Lvndr Beautique Cloud Magic Adhesive Liners that are a 2-in-1 product.
