Fenty Beauty Taps Madison Beer as Its Newest Face

Madison Beer is Fenty Beauty's newest ambassador, making the Fenty Family that much bigger.

"I idolize Rihanna and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why. These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched -- I use Fenty throughout my routine from foundation and contour, to bronzer and lip color. To be asked to be a part of this amazing community she's created was a real 'pinch me' moment."

Fenty Beauty takes center stage in Beer's new music video for her latest single, "Dangerous," which the artist co-directed. "It's a very vulnerable song so we wanted to keep the makeup fresh and raw. Eaze Drop'lit and Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint were the MVP's of this look because they really allow skin to look like skin with its light coverage and flexible tints." Beer enhances her natural glow with the brand's highly coveted Match Stix Correcting Skinsticks and accentuated her insanely long lashes with the Lift & Curl Mascara.

Take a look at Madison Beer's Instagram announcement below.