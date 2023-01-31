Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)

Fentura Financial, Inc.

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality. Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin. This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense. In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years. In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin. Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities. As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Story continues

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 Interest expense 3,645 1,738 785 599 645 Net interest income 14,137 13,988 12,626 11,702 11,104 Provision for loan losses 847 1,231 525 502 38 Noninterest income 1,933 2,377 2,778 2,792 3,097 Noninterest expenses 9,765 10,125 10,544 10,151 9,957 Federal income tax expense 1,094 1,000 859 757 864 Net income $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.99 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.22 $ 25.22 $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 Quoted market value High $ 23.40 $ 25.20 $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 Low $ 21.60 $ 23.00 $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 Close(1) $ 22.20 $ 23.00 $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.01 % 12.96 % 11.55 % 10.53 % 10.56 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.21 % 14.10 % 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % Efficiency ratio 60.77 % 61.87 % 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 Gross loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 Total assets $ 1,694,999 $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 Total deposits $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 Borrowed funds $ 222,350 $ 116,600 $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 126,087 $ 121,630 $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 Net loans to total deposits 106.77 % 99.51 % 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % Common shares outstanding 4,439,725 4,434,937 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 Earning assets $ 1,544,880 $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,016,876 $ 917,888 $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 Total shareholders' equity $ 123,567 $ 122,695 $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 113,810 $ 112,829 $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 Earned common shares outstanding 4,413,710 4,408,399 4,417,447 4,451,607 4,520,962 Unvested stock grants 24,460 24,460 24,460 27,466 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,438,170 4,432,859 4,441,907 4,479,073 4,541,633 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % — % 0.04 % — % — % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % — % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.84 % 10.96 % 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.93 % 10.07 % 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.94 % 9.04 % 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.75 % 8.91 % 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:

(unaudited) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 59,220 $ 46,910 $ 45,979 $ 43,541 $ 36,350 Interest expense 6,767 2,736 5,924 8,627 5,827 Net interest income 52,453 44,174 40,055 34,914 30,523 Provision for loan losses 3,105 (180 ) 5,634 1,335 1,057 Noninterest income 9,880 14,080 19,640 8,163 8,277 Noninterest expenses 40,585 37,663 34,684 27,223 25,310 Federal income tax expense 3,710 4,192 3,913 2,941 2,319 Net income $ 14,933 $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 10,114 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.38 $ 3.60 $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 2.65 Dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.22 $ 25.43 $ 23.88 $ 20.87 $ 18.32 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 23.00 Low $ 21.60 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 22.20 $ 28.28 $ 22.00 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.30 % 13.52 % 14.05 % 12.02 % 15.05 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.39 % 13.93 % 14.57 % 12.59 % 16.23 % Efficiency ratio 65.11 % 64.65 % 58.10 % 63.20 % 65.23 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.15 % 3.80 % 4.01 % 4.77 % 4.57 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.36 % 0.82 % 1.41 % 1.07 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.83 % 3.84 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 125,049 $ 164,942 $ 76,111 $ 61,621 $ 94,721 Gross loans $ 1,436,166 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 $ 772,227 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,900 $ 5,813 $ 4,488 Total assets $ 1,694,999 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 Total deposits $ 1,332,883 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 $ 763,124 Borrowed funds $ 222,350 $ 50,000 $ 49,000 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 126,087 $ 124,455 $ 115,868 $ 101,444 $ 89,516 Net loans to total deposits 106.77 % 88.71 % 98.48 % 100.19 % 100.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,439,725 4,496,701 4,694,275 4,664,369 4,636,455 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 $ 844,673 Earning assets $ 1,429,605 $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 $ 796,283 Interest bearing liabilities $ 898,170 $ 754,622 $ 726,869 $ 612,549 $ 544,344 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,422 $ 122,629 $ 110,094 $ 96,358 $ 67,192 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 111,548 $ 118,986 $ 106,140 $ 91,994 $ 62,329 Earned common shares outstanding 4,422,791 4,603,259 4,669,979 4,643,955 3,811,677 Unvested stock grants 25,212 20,984 14,027 9,917 756 Total common shares outstanding 4,448,003 4,624,243 4,684,006 4,653,872 3,812,433 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.17 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.64 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1) 0.91 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 0.67 % 0.58 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % — % 0.02 % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.25 % (0.02) % 0.56 % 0.16 % 0.15 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.84 % 12.22 % 15.14 % 14.03 % 14.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.93 % 11.30 % 13.93 % 13.33 % 13.40 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.94 % 10.07 % 12.38 % 11.64 % 11.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.75 % 9.13 % 9.80 % 11.20 % 10.92 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net income $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (154 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 85 85 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) 2 Other acquisition related expenses — — 11 202 178 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 44 44 55 246 80 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,347 $ 3,934 $ 3,483 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 Net interest income $ 14,137 $ 13,988 $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (25 ) (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) Prepayment penalties collected (77 ) (150 ) (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 14,008 $ 13,786 $ 12,513 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.96 % 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.82 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.15 % 13.83 % 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % Efficiency ratio 60.58 % 61.98 % 68.16 % 68.75 % 69.55 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.54 % 4.22 % 3.93 % 3.63 % 3.57 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.41 % 0.74 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.33 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.44 % 3.37 %



