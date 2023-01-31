Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality.   Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin.   This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense.   In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years.   In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin.   Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities.   As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

 

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

17,782

 

 

$

15,726

 

 

$

13,411

 

 

$

12,301

 

 

$

11,749

 

Interest expense

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

1,738

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

645

 

Net interest income

 

 

14,137

 

 

 

13,988

 

 

 

12,626

 

 

 

11,702

 

 

 

11,104

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

847

 

 

 

1,231

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

38

 

Noninterest income

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

2,377

 

 

 

2,778

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

3,097

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

9,765

 

 

 

10,125

 

 

 

10,544

 

 

 

10,151

 

 

 

9,957

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

1,094

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

864

 

Net income

 

$

4,364

 

 

$

4,009

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.74

 

Dividends

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.08

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

26.22

 

 

$

25.22

 

 

$

24.53

 

 

$

24.97

 

 

$

25.43

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

23.40

 

 

$

25.20

 

 

$

27.85

 

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

28.28

 

Low

 

$

21.60

 

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

24.40

 

 

$

27.10

 

 

$

25.75

 

Close(1)

 

$

22.20

 

 

$

23.00

 

 

$

25.00

 

 

$

27.90

 

 

$

28.28

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.98

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

14.01

%

 

 

12.96

%

 

 

11.55

%

 

 

10.53

%

 

 

10.56

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

15.21

%

 

 

14.10

%

 

 

12.60

%

 

 

11.49

%

 

 

10.87

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

60.77

%

 

 

61.87

%

 

 

68.45

%

 

 

70.04

%

 

 

70.11

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

4.57

%

 

 

4.27

%

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.67

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.33

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

3.47

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

125,049

 

 

$

129,886

 

 

$

136,725

 

 

$

151,579

 

 

$

164,942

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,436,166

 

 

$

1,350,851

 

 

$

1,232,892

 

 

$

1,139,351

 

 

$

1,100,092

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

13,000

 

 

$

12,200

 

 

$

11,000

 

 

$

11,000

 

 

$

10,500

 

Total assets

 

$

1,694,999

 

 

$

1,595,126

 

 

$

1,474,307

 

 

$

1,435,501

 

 

$

1,417,801

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,332,883

 

 

$

1,345,209

 

 

$

1,231,543

 

 

$

1,252,892

 

 

$

1,228,298

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

222,350

 

 

$

116,600

 

 

$

111,000

 

 

$

52,000

 

 

$

50,000

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

126,087

 

 

$

121,630

 

 

$

118,566

 

 

$

121,346

 

 

$

124,455

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

106.77

%

 

 

99.51

%

 

 

99.22

%

 

 

90.06

%

 

 

88.71

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,439,725

 

 

 

4,434,937

 

 

 

4,429,357

 

 

 

4,459,544

 

 

 

4,496,701

 

QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,637,191

 

 

$

1,558,040

 

 

$

1,449,874

 

 

$

1,448,545

 

 

$

1,353,694

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,544,880

 

 

$

1,464,233

 

 

$

1,360,658

 

 

$

1,348,647

 

 

$

1,273,650

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

1,016,876

 

 

$

917,888

 

 

$

826,708

 

 

$

831,200

 

 

$

773,082

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

123,567

 

 

$

122,695

 

 

$

120,659

 

 

$

118,759

 

 

$

125,500

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

113,810

 

 

$

112,829

 

 

$

110,686

 

 

$

108,862

 

 

$

121,933

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,413,710

 

 

 

4,408,399

 

 

 

4,417,447

 

 

 

4,451,607

 

 

 

4,520,962

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

24,460

 

 

 

27,466

 

 

 

20,671

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,438,170

 

 

 

4,432,859

 

 

 

4,441,907

 

 

 

4,479,073

 

 

 

4,541,633

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.18

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.17

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.95

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.96

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

10.96

%

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

12.07

%

 

 

12.22

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.93

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

10.50

%

 

 

11.13

%

 

 

11.30

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

8.94

%

 

 

9.04

%

 

 

9.39

%

 

 

9.94

%

 

 

10.07

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.75

%

 

 

8.91

%

 

 

9.30

%

 

 

9.07

%

 

 

9.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2018

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

59,220

 

 

$

46,910

 

 

$

45,979

 

 

$

43,541

 

 

$

36,350

 

Interest expense

 

 

6,767

 

 

 

2,736

 

 

 

5,924

 

 

 

8,627

 

 

 

5,827

 

Net interest income

 

 

52,453

 

 

 

44,174

 

 

 

40,055

 

 

 

34,914

 

 

 

30,523

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

3,105

 

 

 

(180

)

 

 

5,634

 

 

 

1,335

 

 

 

1,057

 

Noninterest income

 

 

9,880

 

 

 

14,080

 

 

 

19,640

 

 

 

8,163

 

 

 

8,277

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

40,585

 

 

 

37,663

 

 

 

34,684

 

 

 

27,223

 

 

 

25,310

 

Federal income tax expense

 

 

3,710

 

 

 

4,192

 

 

 

3,913

 

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

2,319

 

Net income

 

$

14,933

 

 

$

16,579

 

 

$

15,464

 

 

$

11,578

 

 

$

10,114

 

PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

$

3.38

 

 

$

3.60

 

 

$

3.31

 

 

$

2.49

 

 

$

2.65

 

Dividends

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.24

 

Tangible book value(1)

 

$

26.22

 

 

$

25.43

 

 

$

23.88

 

 

$

20.87

 

 

$

18.32

 

Quoted market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$

29.25

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

26.00

 

 

$

25.50

 

 

$

23.00

 

Low

 

$

21.60

 

 

$

21.90

 

 

$

12.55

 

 

$

20.05

 

 

$

18.88

 

Close(1)

 

$

22.20

 

 

$

28.28

 

 

$

22.00

 

 

$

25.23

 

 

$

21.00

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.20

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

12.30

%

 

 

13.52

%

 

 

14.05

%

 

 

12.02

%

 

 

15.05

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

13.39

%

 

 

13.93

%

 

 

14.57

%

 

 

12.59

%

 

 

16.23

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

65.11

%

 

 

64.65

%

 

 

58.10

%

 

 

63.20

%

 

 

65.23

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

4.15

%

 

 

3.80

%

 

 

4.01

%

 

 

4.77

%

 

 

4.57

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.07

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

3.84

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities

 

$

125,049

 

 

$

164,942

 

 

$

76,111

 

 

$

61,621

 

 

$

94,721

 

Gross loans

 

$

1,436,166

 

 

$

1,100,092

 

 

$

1,066,562

 

 

$

870,555

 

 

$

772,227

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

13,000

 

 

$

10,500

 

 

$

10,900

 

 

$

5,813

 

 

$

4,488

 

Total assets

 

$

1,694,999

 

 

$

1,417,801

 

 

$

1,251,446

 

 

$

1,034,759

 

 

$

926,450

 

Total deposits

 

$

1,332,883

 

 

$

1,228,298

 

 

$

1,071,976

 

 

$

863,102

 

 

$

763,124

 

Borrowed funds

 

$

222,350

 

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

49,000

 

 

$

61,500

 

 

$

69,000

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

126,087

 

 

$

124,455

 

 

$

115,868

 

 

$

101,444

 

 

$

89,516

 

Net loans to total deposits

 

 

106.77

%

 

 

88.71

%

 

 

98.48

%

 

 

100.19

%

 

 

100.60

%

Common shares outstanding

 

 

4,439,725

 

 

 

4,496,701

 

 

 

4,694,275

 

 

 

4,664,369

 

 

 

4,636,455

 

YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,523,419

 

 

$

1,311,673

 

 

$

1,200,605

 

 

$

961,586

 

 

$

844,673

 

Earning assets

 

$

1,429,605

 

 

$

1,237,755

 

 

$

1,147,570

 

 

$

913,574

 

 

$

796,283

 

Interest bearing liabilities

 

$

898,170

 

 

$

754,622

 

 

$

726,869

 

 

$

612,549

 

 

$

544,344

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

121,422

 

 

$

122,629

 

 

$

110,094

 

 

$

96,358

 

 

$

67,192

 

Total tangible shareholders' equity

 

$

111,548

 

 

$

118,986

 

 

$

106,140

 

 

$

91,994

 

 

$

62,329

 

Earned common shares outstanding

 

 

4,422,791

 

 

 

4,603,259

 

 

 

4,669,979

 

 

 

4,643,955

 

 

 

3,811,677

 

Unvested stock grants

 

 

25,212

 

 

 

20,984

 

 

 

14,027

 

 

 

9,917

 

 

 

756

 

Total common shares outstanding

 

 

4,448,003

 

 

 

4,624,243

 

 

 

4,684,006

 

 

 

4,653,872

 

 

 

3,812,433

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.14

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.64

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.12

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.58

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.58

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.02

%

Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans

 

 

0.25

%

 

(0.02)        %

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.15

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

12.22

%

 

 

15.14

%

 

 

14.03

%

 

 

14.00

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

9.93

%

 

 

11.30

%

 

 

13.93

%

 

 

13.33

%

 

 

13.40

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

 

 

8.94

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

12.38

%

 

 

11.64

%

 

 

11.52

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.75

%

 

 

9.13

%

 

 

9.80

%

 

 

11.20

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)At end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

 

 

Quarter to Date

 

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

Net income

 

$

4,364

 

 

$

4,009

 

 

$

3,476

 

 

$

3,084

 

 

$

3,342

 

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(154

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

54

 

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

2

 

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

178

 

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

80

 

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(91

)

  Adjusted net income from operations

 

$

4,347

 

 

$

3,934

 

 

$

3,483

 

 

$

3,168

 

 

$

3,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

14,137

 

 

$

13,988

 

 

$

12,626

 

 

$

11,702

 

 

$

11,104

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(195

)

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(115

)

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

3

 

Adjusted net interest income

 

$

14,008

 

 

$

13,786

 

 

$

12,513

 

 

$

11,445

 

 

$

10,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.74

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

0.98

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

 

13.96

%

 

 

12.72

%

 

 

11.58

%

 

 

10.82

%

 

 

10.53

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

 

 

15.15

%

 

 

13.83

%

 

 

12.62

%

 

 

11.80

%

 

 

10.84

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

60.58

%

 

 

61.98

%

 

 

68.16

%

 

 

68.75

%

 

 

69.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on adjusted net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

 

 

4.54

%

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

3.57

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.33

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Year to Date December 31

 

Variance

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

 

%

Net income

 

$

14,933

 

 

$

16,579

 

 

$

(1,646

)

 

(9.93)%

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion on purchased loans

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(609

)

 

 

529

 

 

(86.86)%

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

 

 

340

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

125

 

 

58.14

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

 

 

(84

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(92

)

 

(1,150.00)%

Other acquisition related expenses

 

 

213

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

(16

)

 

(6.99)%

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

 

 

389

 

 

 

(157

)

 

 

546

 

 

(347.77)%

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayment penalties collected

 

 

(390

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(185

)

 

90.24

%

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

 

 

(390

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(185

