Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings (unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2022 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly and year to date results of net income of $4,364 and $14,933 in 2022.
Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2022 performance reflects another year of strong profitability, record loan growth, and robust asset quality. Net interest income increased 18.7% to an annual record of $52.5 million as a result of a 30.5% increase in gross loans, and a nine basis point expansion in our net interest margin. This growth helped partially offset a higher provision for loan losses associated with the significant growth we experienced in our loan portfolio, reduced noninterest income due to a meaningful reduction in the sale of residential mortgages, and higher noninterest expense. In addition, the growth we experienced in gross loans during 2022 contributed to a 19.6% year-over-year increase in total assets, which ended the year at a record of $1.69 billion.”
Mr. Justice continued, “As we look to 2023, we plan to focus on expanding net interest income by capitalizing on the growth we have produced over the past several years. In fact, since 2018, we have nearly doubled our loan portfolio, while we have preserved asset quality and maintained a stable net interest margin. Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to navigate a more uncertain economic period as we focus on sustaining excellent asset quality, controlling operating expenses, and providing superior financial services to our customers and communities. As a result, we believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial."
Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
17,782
$
15,726
$
13,411
$
12,301
$
11,749
Interest expense
3,645
1,738
785
599
645
Net interest income
14,137
13,988
12,626
11,702
11,104
Provision for loan losses
847
1,231
525
502
38
Noninterest income
1,933
2,377
2,778
2,792
3,097
Noninterest expenses
9,765
10,125
10,544
10,151
9,957
Federal income tax expense
1,094
1,000
859
757
864
Net income
$
4,364
$
4,009
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.99
$
0.91
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
0.74
Dividends
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.08
Tangible book value(1)
$
26.22
$
25.22
$
24.53
$
24.97
$
25.43
Quoted market value
High
$
23.40
$
25.20
$
27.85
$
29.25
$
28.28
Low
$
21.60
$
23.00
$
24.40
$
27.10
$
25.75
Close(1)
$
22.20
$
23.00
$
25.00
$
27.90
$
28.28
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.06
%
1.02
%
0.96
%
0.86
%
0.98
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
14.01
%
12.96
%
11.55
%
10.53
%
10.56
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.21
%
14.10
%
12.60
%
11.49
%
10.87
%
Efficiency ratio
60.77
%
61.87
%
68.45
%
70.04
%
70.11
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.57
%
4.27
%
3.96
%
3.70
%
3.67
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
1.42
%
0.75
%
0.38
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.63
%
3.79
%
3.73
%
3.52
%
3.47
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
125,049
$
129,886
$
136,725
$
151,579
$
164,942
Gross loans
$
1,436,166
$
1,350,851
$
1,232,892
$
1,139,351
$
1,100,092
Allowance for loan losses
$
13,000
$
12,200
$
11,000
$
11,000
$
10,500
Total assets
$
1,694,999
$
1,595,126
$
1,474,307
$
1,435,501
$
1,417,801
Total deposits
$
1,332,883
$
1,345,209
$
1,231,543
$
1,252,892
$
1,228,298
Borrowed funds
$
222,350
$
116,600
$
111,000
$
52,000
$
50,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
126,087
$
121,630
$
118,566
$
121,346
$
124,455
Net loans to total deposits
106.77
%
99.51
%
99.22
%
90.06
%
88.71
%
Common shares outstanding
4,439,725
4,434,937
4,429,357
4,459,544
4,496,701
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,637,191
$
1,558,040
$
1,449,874
$
1,448,545
$
1,353,694
Earning assets
$
1,544,880
$
1,464,233
$
1,360,658
$
1,348,647
$
1,273,650
Interest bearing liabilities
$
1,016,876
$
917,888
$
826,708
$
831,200
$
773,082
Total shareholders' equity
$
123,567
$
122,695
$
120,659
$
118,759
$
125,500
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
113,810
$
112,829
$
110,686
$
108,862
$
121,933
Earned common shares outstanding
4,413,710
4,408,399
4,417,447
4,451,607
4,520,962
Unvested stock grants
24,460
24,460
24,460
27,466
20,671
Total common shares outstanding
4,438,170
4,432,859
4,441,907
4,479,073
4,541,633
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)
0.91
%
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)
0.91
%
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans
—
%
—
%
0.04
%
—
%
—
%
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans
0.06
%
0.10
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
—
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
10.84
%
10.96
%
11.36
%
12.07
%
12.22
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.93
%
10.07
%
10.50
%
11.13
%
11.30
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
8.94
%
9.04
%
9.39
%
9.94
%
10.07
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.75
%
8.91
%
9.30
%
9.07
%
9.13
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended:
(unaudited)
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
59,220
$
46,910
$
45,979
$
43,541
$
36,350
Interest expense
6,767
2,736
5,924
8,627
5,827
Net interest income
52,453
44,174
40,055
34,914
30,523
Provision for loan losses
3,105
(180
)
5,634
1,335
1,057
Noninterest income
9,880
14,080
19,640
8,163
8,277
Noninterest expenses
40,585
37,663
34,684
27,223
25,310
Federal income tax expense
3,710
4,192
3,913
2,941
2,319
Net income
$
14,933
$
16,579
$
15,464
$
11,578
$
10,114
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
3.38
$
3.60
$
3.31
$
2.49
$
2.65
Dividends
$
0.36
$
0.32
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.24
Tangible book value(1)
$
26.22
$
25.43
$
23.88
$
20.87
$
18.32
Quoted market value
High
$
29.25
$
28.28
$
26.00
$
25.50
$
23.00
Low
$
21.60
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
Close(1)
$
22.20
$
28.28
$
22.00
$
25.23
$
21.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.98
%
1.26
%
1.29
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.30
%
13.52
%
14.05
%
12.02
%
15.05
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.39
%
13.93
%
14.57
%
12.59
%
16.23
%
Efficiency ratio
65.11
%
64.65
%
58.10
%
63.20
%
65.23
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.15
%
3.80
%
4.01
%
4.77
%
4.57
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.75
%
0.36
%
0.82
%
1.41
%
1.07
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.67
%
3.58
%
3.50
%
3.83
%
3.84
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
125,049
$
164,942
$
76,111
$
61,621
$
94,721
Gross loans
$
1,436,166
$
1,100,092
$
1,066,562
$
870,555
$
772,227
Allowance for loan losses
$
13,000
$
10,500
$
10,900
$
5,813
$
4,488
Total assets
$
1,694,999
$
1,417,801
$
1,251,446
$
1,034,759
$
926,450
Total deposits
$
1,332,883
$
1,228,298
$
1,071,976
$
863,102
$
763,124
Borrowed funds
$
222,350
$
50,000
$
49,000
$
61,500
$
69,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
126,087
$
124,455
$
115,868
$
101,444
$
89,516
Net loans to total deposits
106.77
%
88.71
%
98.48
%
100.19
%
100.60
%
Common shares outstanding
4,439,725
4,496,701
4,694,275
4,664,369
4,636,455
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,523,419
$
1,311,673
$
1,200,605
$
961,586
$
844,673
Earning assets
$
1,429,605
$
1,237,755
$
1,147,570
$
913,574
$
796,283
Interest bearing liabilities
$
898,170
$
754,622
$
726,869
$
612,549
$
544,344
Total shareholders' equity
$
121,422
$
122,629
$
110,094
$
96,358
$
67,192
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
111,548
$
118,986
$
106,140
$
91,994
$
62,329
Earned common shares outstanding
4,422,791
4,603,259
4,669,979
4,643,955
3,811,677
Unvested stock grants
25,212
20,984
14,027
9,917
756
Total common shares outstanding
4,448,003
4,624,243
4,684,006
4,653,872
3,812,433
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)
0.16
%
0.18
%
0.75
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.64
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans (1)
0.91
%
0.95
%
1.02
%
0.67
%
0.58
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)
0.91
%
0.96
%
1.23
%
0.67
%
0.58
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
—
%
0.02
%
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans
0.25
%
(0.02) %
0.56
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
10.84
%
12.22
%
15.14
%
14.03
%
14.00
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.93
%
11.30
%
13.93
%
13.33
%
13.40
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
8.94
%
10.07
%
12.38
%
11.64
%
11.52
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.75
%
9.13
%
9.80
%
11.20
%
10.92
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Net income
$
4,364
$
4,009
$
3,476
$
3,084
$
3,342
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(20
)
(20
)
(20
)
(20
)
(154
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
85
85
85
85
54
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(21
)
(21
)
(21
)
(21
)
2
Other acquisition related expenses
—
—
11
202
178
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
44
44
55
246
80
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(61
)
(119
)
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(61
)
(119
)
(48
)
(162
)
(91
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
4,347
$
3,934
$
3,483
$
3,168
$
3,331
Net interest income
$
14,137
$
13,988
$
12,626
$
11,702
$
11,104
Accretion on purchased loans
(25
)
(25
)
(26
)
(25
)
(195
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(77
)
(150
)
(61
)
(205
)
(115
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(27
)
(27
)
(26
)
(27
)
3
Adjusted net interest income
$
14,008
$
13,786
$
12,513
$
11,445
$
10,797
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.98
$
0.89
$
0.79
$
0.71
$
0.74
Return on average assets
1.05
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
0.89
%
0.98
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.96
%
12.72
%
11.58
%
10.82
%
10.53
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.15
%
13.83
%
12.62
%
11.80
%
10.84
%
Efficiency ratio
60.58
%
61.98
%
68.16
%
68.75
%
69.55
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.54
%
4.22
%
3.93
%
3.63
%
3.57
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
1.41
%
0.74
%
0.37
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.60
%
3.74
%
3.70
%
3.44
%
3.37
%
Year to Date December 31
Variance
2022
2021
Amount
%
Net income
$
14,933
$
16,579
$
(1,646
)
(9.93)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(80
)
(609
)
529
(86.86)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
340
215
125
58.14
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(84
)
8
(92
)
(1,150.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses
213
229
(16
)
(6.99)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
389
(157
)
546
(347.77)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(390
)
(205
)
(185
)
90.24
%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(390
)
(205
)
(185