Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2021 presentation.
Figure 1
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
FENTON, Mich., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,656 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.
Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated "I am pleased with Fentura’s strong operating results for the first quarter of 2021. Continued outstanding residential mortgage loan activity, new business loans and core funding levels contributed to solid earnings and strong core balance sheet growth. Asset quality metrics remain strong and COVID-19 related payment deferrals significantly declined as borrowers resumed regular payments. While we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team remains committed to our mission and we are well positioned and optimistic about our future."
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
11,919
$
11,624
$
12,070
$
11,215
$
11,070
Interest expense
676
972
1,189
1,618
2,145
Net interest income
11,243
10,652
10,881
9,597
8,925
Provision for loan losses
212
982
1,109
2,001
1,542
Noninterest income
3,854
4,676
5,159
5,292
4,513
Noninterest expenses
9,031
10,971
8,218
7,809
7,686
Federal income tax expense
1,198
642
1,377
1,036
858
Net income
$
4,656
$
2,733
$
5,336
$
4,043
$
3,352
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
1.00
$
0.58
$
1.14
$
0.87
$
0.72
Dividends
$
0.080
$
0.075
$
0.075
$
0.075
$
0.075
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.68
$
23.88
$
23.50
$
22.44
$
21.56
Quoted market value
High
$
24.75
$
22.25
$
17.99
$
18.95
$
26.00
Low
$
21.90
$
16.93
$
16.80
$
14.90
$
12.55
Close(1)
$
23.30
$
22.00
$
16.93
$
17.35
$
15.50
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.50
%
0.84
%
1.68
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.86
%
9.27
%
18.86
%
15.20
%
13.01
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
16.38
%
9.58
%
19.54
%
15.79
%
13.54
%
Efficiency ratio
59.82
%
71.57
%
51.23
%
52.45
%
57.20
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.01
%
3.75
%
3.97
%
3.94
%
4.47
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.91
%
1.28
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.79
%
3.44
%
3.58
%
3.37
%
3.61
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
89,772
$
76,111
$
78,179
$
75,526
$
76,312
Gross loans
$
1,028,117
$
1,066,562
$
1,060,885
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
Total assets
$
1,302,794
$
1,251,446
$
1,284,845
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
Total deposits
$
1,122,508
$
1,071,976
$
1,061,470
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
Borrowed funds
$
49,000
$
49,000
$
96,217
$
96,217
$
71,500
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,059
$
115,868
$
114,081
$
108,969
$
104,828
Net loans to total deposits
90.60
%
98.48
%
98.99
%
101.70
%
97.11
%
Common shares outstanding
4,673,932
4,694,275
4,691,142
4,680,920
4,675,499
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,259,119
$
1,288,199
$
1,264,105
$
1,200,966
$
1,049,245
Earning assets
$
1,206,411
$
1,235,895
$
1,210,274
$
1,146,941
$
997,089
Interest bearing liabilities
$
735,159
$
773,132
$
750,281
$
711,500
$
672,564
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,034
$
117,263
$
112,565
$
106,998
$
103,646
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
115,298
$
113,444
$
108,655
$
102,999
$
99,558
Earned common shares outstanding
4,664,893
4,682,063
4,673,629
4,664,946
4,659,279
Unvested stock grants
21,922
14,208
14,208
14,208
13,481
Total common shares outstanding
4,686,815
4,696,271
4,687,837
4,679,154
4,672,760
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.79
%
0.75
%
0.07
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.62
%
0.64
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.08
%
1.02
%
0.95
%
0.86
%
0.84
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.19
%
1.07
%
0.84
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.02
%
15.14
%
15.57
%
15.06
%
14.44
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
13.84
%
13.93
%
14.40
%
14.00
%
13.58
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.34
%
12.38
%
12.77
%
12.34
%
11.92
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.31
%
9.80
%
9.86
%
9.91
%
10.97
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
3/31/2017
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
11,919
$
11,070
$
10,437
$
8,379
$
6,427
Interest expense
676
2,145
2,090
1,031
687
Net interest income
11,243
8,925
8,347
7,348
5,740
Provision for loan losses
212
1,542
213
275
—
Noninterest income
3,854
4,513
1,522
1,801
1,234
Noninterest expenses
9,031
7,686
6,509
6,279
5,095
Federal income tax expense
1,198
858
633
521
592
Net income
$
4,656
$
3,352
$
2,514
$
2,074
$
1,287
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
1.00
$
0.72
$
0.54
$
0.57
$
0.35
Dividends
$
0.080
$
0.075
$
0.070
$
0.060
$
0.050
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.68
$
21.56
$
18.88
$
15.27
$
12.86
Quoted market value
High
$
24.75
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
20.19
$
18.25
Low
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
$
15.10
Close(1)
$
23.30
$
15.50
$
20.89
$
19.75
$
18.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.50
%
1.28
%
1.09
%
1.07
%
0.73
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.86
%
13.01
%
11.09
%
13.99
%
10.19
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
16.38
%
13.54
%
11.66
%
15.28
%
10.63
%
Efficiency ratio
59.82
%
57.20
%
65.95
%
68.63
%
73.06
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.01
%
4.47
%
4.77
%
4.51
%
4.19
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
1.28
%
1.40
%
0.83
%
0.55
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.79
%
3.61
%
3.81
%
3.90
%
3.74
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
89,772
$
76,312
$
82,222
$
49,608
$
72,472
Gross loans
$
1,028,117
$
865,577
$
809,863
$
686,140
$
554,415
Total assets
$
1,302,794
$
1,071,180
$
946,172
$
789,943
$
730,636
Total deposits
$
1,122,508
$
883,837
$
789,533
$
683,775
$
630,055
Borrowed funds
$
49,000
$
71,500
$
59,000
$
44,600
$
45,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,059
$
104,828
$
92,236
$
60,621
$
51,816
Net loans to total deposits
90.60
%
97.11
%
101.97
%
99.80
%
87.54
%
Common shares outstanding
4,673,932
4,675,499
4,647,978
3,635,098
3,620,964
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,259,119
$
1,049,245
$
934,078
$
789,391
$
716,998
Earning assets
$
1,206,411
$
997,089
$
887,974
$
755,281
$
613,904
Interest bearing liabilities
$
735,159
$
672,564
$
604,973
$
505,174
$
499,636
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,034
$
103,646
$
91,964
$
60,107
$
51,241
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
115,298
$
99,558
$
87,430
$
55,041
$
49,104
Earned common shares outstanding
4,664,893
4,659,279
4,635,255
3,633,093
3,677,143
Unvested stock grants
21,922
13,481
9,788
—
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,686,815
4,672,760
4,645,043
3,633,093
3,677,143
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.79
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.33
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.62
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.08
%
0.84
%
0.59
%
0.54
%
0.52
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
1.23
%
0.84
%
0.59
%
0.54
%
0.52
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.02
%
14.44
%
14.01
%
11.03
%
11.72
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
13.84
%
13.58
%
13.38
%
10.48
%
11.20
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.34
%
11.92
%
11.55
%
8.41
%
8.65
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.31
%
10.97
%
11.00
%
9.01
%
8.60
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
GAAP net income
$
4,656
$
2,733
$
5,336
$
4,043
$
3,352
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(151
)
(82
)
(144
)
(110
)
(180
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
54
71
72
71
71
Amortization on acquired time deposits
2
5
5
5
5
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(95
)
(6
)
(67
)
(34
)
(104
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
FHLB prepayment penalties
—
1,507
—
—
—
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—
—
—
—
(578
)
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
—
—
—
—
(448
)
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
265
—
—
—
Net gain from COLI death benefit
—
—
—
(173
)
—
Prepayment penalties collected
(17
)
(97
)
(16
)
(12
)
(36
)
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment
—
(188
)
(176
)
191
173
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(17
)
1,487
(192
)
6
(889
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
4,544
$
4,214
$
5,077
$
4,015
$
2,359
GAAP net interest income
$
11,243
$
10,652
$
10,881
$
9,597
$
8,925
Accretion on purchased loans
(191
)
(104
)
(182
)
(139
)
(228
)
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
335
—
—
—
Prepayment penalties collected
(21
)
(123
)
(20
)
(15
)
(46
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
3
6
6
6
6
Adjusted net interest income
$
11,034
$
10,766
$
10,685
$
9,449
$
8,657
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.97
$
0.90
$
1.09
$
0.86
$
0.51
Return on average assets
1.46
%
1.30
%
1.60
%
1.34
%
0.90
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.48
%
14.30
%
17.94
%
15.09
%
9.15
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.98
%
14.78
%
18.59
%
15.68
%
9.53
%
Efficiency ratio
60.20
%
59.02
%
52.03
%
52.12
%
62.83
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.94
%
3.78
%
3.91
%
3.89
%
4.39
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.92
%
1.29
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.71
%
3.47
%
3.52
%
3.32
%
3.52
%
To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.
Year to Date March 31
Variance
2021
2020
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
4,656
$
3,352
$
1,304
38.90
%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(151
)
(180
)
29
(16.11
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
54
71
(17
)
(23.94
)
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
2
5
(3
)
(60.00
)
%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(95
)
(104
)
9
(8.65
)
%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
FHLB prepayment penalties
—
—
—
—
%
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—
(578
)
578
(100.00
)
%
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
—
(448
)
448
(100.00
)
%
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
—
—
—
%
Net gain from COLI death benefit
—
—
—
—
%
Prepayment penalties collected
(17
)
(36
)
19
(52.78
)
%
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment
—
173
(173
)
(100.00
)
%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(17
)
(889
)
872
(98.09
)
%
Adjusted net income from operations
$
4,544
$
2,359
$
2,185
92.62
%
GAAP net interest income
$
11,243
$
8,925
$
2,318
25.97
%
Accretion on purchased loans
(191
)
(228
)
37
(16.23
)
%
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
—
—
—
—
%
Prepayment penalties collected
(21
)
(46
)
25
(54.35
)
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
3
6
(3
)
(50.00
)
%
Adjusted net interest income
$
11,034
$
8,657
$
2,377
27.46
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.97
$
0.51
$
0.46
90.20
%
Return on average assets
1.46
%
0.90
%
0.56
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.48
%
9.15
%
6.33
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.98
%
9.53
%
6.45
%
Efficiency ratio
60.20
%
62.83
%
(2.63
)
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.94
%
4.39
%
(0.45
)
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
1.29
%
(0.92
)
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.71
%
3.52
%
0.19
%
To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
1,074,096
$
11,598
4.38
%
$
1,099,779
$
11,268
4.08
%
$
878,813
$
10,481
4.80
%
Taxable investment securities
58,859
202
1.39
%
62,866
238
1.51
%
56,963
353
2.49
%
Nontaxable investment securities
17,165
105
2.48
%
16,047
103
2.55
%
10,532
81
3.09
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
33,588
116
1.39
%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
52,803
11
0.08
%
53,715
15
0.11
%
14,043
26
0.74
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,488
25
2.91
%
3,488
22
2.51
%
3,150
30
3.83
%
Total earning assets
1,206,411
11,941
4.01
%
1,235,895
11,646
3.75
%
997,089
11,087
4.47
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(11,143
)
(10,375
)
(5,821
)
Fixed assets
15,757
15,465
15,538
Accrued income and other assets
48,094
47,214
42,439
Total assets
$
1,259,119
$
1,288,199
$
1,049,245
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
206,565
$
121
0.24
%
$
218,627
$
128
0.23
%
$
170,598
$
475
1.12
%
Savings deposits
310,830
109
0.14
%
291,856
114
0.16
%
231,188
199
0.35
%
Time deposits
168,764
291
0.70
%
179,076
407
0.90
%
205,485
1,053
2.06
%
Borrowed funds
49,000
155
1.28
%
83,573
323
1.54
%
65,293
418
2.57
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
735,159
676
0.37
%
773,132
972
0.50
%
672,564
2,145
1.28
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
393,751
385,032
264,699
Accrued interest and other liabilities
11,175
12,772
8,336
Shareholders' equity
119,034
117,263
103,646
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,259,119
$
1,288,199
$
1,049,245
Net interest income (FTE)
$
11,265
$
10,674
$
8,942
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.79
%
3.44
%
3.61
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.
Volume and Rate Variance Analysis
The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:
Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.
The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Compared To
Compared To
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
Changes in interest income
Total loans
$
(1,511
)
$
1,841
$
330
$
6,098
$
(4,981
)
$
1,117
Taxable investment securities
(16
)
(20
)
(36
)
77
(228
)
(151
)
Nontaxable investment securities
17
(15
)
2
116
(92
)
24
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
(58
)
(58
)
(116
)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
—
(4
)
(4
)
129
(144
)
(15
)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
—
3
3
16
(21
)
(5
)
Total changes in interest income
(1,510
)
1,805
295
6,378
(5,524
)
854
Changes in interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
(29
)
22
(7
)
560
(914
)
(354
)
Savings deposits
38
(43
)
(5
)
321
(411
)
(90
)
Time deposits
(24
)
(92
)
(116
)
(162
)
(600
)
(762
)
Borrowed funds
(119
)
(49
)
(168
)
(87
)
(176
)
(263
)
Total changes in interest expense
(134
)
(162
)
(296
)
632
(2,101
)
(1,469
)
Net change in net interest income (FTE)
$
(1,376
)
$
1,967
$
591
$
5,746
$
(3,423
)
$
2,323
Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Total earning assets
4.01
%
3.75
%
3.97
%
3.94
%
4.47
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.91
%
1.28
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.79
%
3.44
%
3.58
%
3.37
%
3.61
%
Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Interest income
$
11,919
$
11,624
$
12,070
$
11,215
$
11,070
FTE adjustment
22
22
21
18
17
Total interest income (FTE)
11,941
11,646
12,091
11,233
11,087
Total interest expense
676
972
1,189
1,618
2,145
Net interest income (FTE)
$
11,265
$
10,674
$
10,902
$
9,615
$
8,942
Noninterest Income
Quarter to Date
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
1,845
$
2,545
$
3,064
$
3,869
$
1,803
Trust and investment services
468
445
464
321
389
ATM and debit card income
448
437
460
394
355
PPP referral fees
351
—
—
—
—
Mortgage servicing fees
335
325
293
270
262
Service charges on deposit accounts
166
194
177
119
219
Net mortgage servicing rights income
138
509
559
(163
)
(50
)
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
—
—
—
—
668
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
—
—
—
173
—
Change in fair value of equity investments
(19
)
(3
)
2
7
749
Other income and fees
122
224
140
302
118
Total noninterest income
$
3,854
$
4,676
$
5,159
$
5,292
$
4,513
Residential mortgage operations
$
2,318
$
3,379
$
3,916
$
3,976
$
2,015
Year to Date March 31
Variance
2021
2020
Amount
%
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
1,845
$
1,803
$
42
2.33
%
Trust and investment services
468
389
79
20.31
%
ATM and debit card income
448
355
93
26.20
%
PPP referral fees
351
—
351
—
%
Mortgage servicing fees
335
262
73
27.86
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
166
219
(53
)
(24.20
)
%
Net mortgage servicing rights income
138
(50
)
188
(376.00
)
%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
—
668
(668
)
(100.00
)
%
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
—
—
—
—
%
Change in fair value of equity investments
(19
)
749
(768
)
(102.54
)
%
Other income and fees
122
118
4
3.39
%
Total noninterest income
$
3,854
$
4,513
$
(659
)
(14.60
)
%
Residential mortgage operations
$
2,318
$
2,015
303
15.04
%
Residential Mortgage Operations
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. Although many consumers continue to face uncertainty related to the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity was robust throughout 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021. Through March 31, 2021, home values continue to rise primarily due to inventory shortages.
Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.
Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020 these impairments had recovered. The Corporation expects net mortgage servicing rights income to continue to increase as the Corporation adds to the serviced portfolio.
Throughout the remainder of 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain from sale of mortgage loans, mortgage servicing fees, and net mortgage servicing rights income) are not expected to reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.
All Other Noninterest Income
Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management has increased due to strong demand from customers for annuities and long-term care insurance products. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly throughout 2021.
ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.
PPP referral fees represents the income earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA began processing applications for a second round of PPP loans. The Corporation utilized a third-party vendor to process applications and fund these loans. The Corporation is generating referral fee income for the second round of the PPP loan program. The second round of the PPP loan program ends May 31, 2021. The Corporation expects to earn a nominal amount of PPP referral fees during the second quarter of 2021.
Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.
Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from the sale of commercial loans in 2021.
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.
Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales in the foreseeable future.
Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.
Noninterest Expenses
Quarter to Date
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Total compensation
$
5,004
$
4,958
$
4,531
$
4,252
$
4,248
Furniture and equipment
637
607
614
618
610
Professional services
624
938
524
571
522
Data processing
509
501
503
535
442
Occupancy
495
475
491
435
476
Loan and collection
406
359
292
229
162
Advertising and promotional
284
184
284
255
252
FDIC insurance premiums
155
59
55
59
55
ATM and debit card
122
125
109
92
108
Telephone and communication
94
64
91
86
96
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
68
90
91
90
90
FHLB prepayment penalty
—
1,907
—
—
—
Other general and administrative
633
704
633
587
625
Total noninterest expenses
$
9,031
$
10,971
$
8,218
$
7,809
$
7,686
Year to Date March 31
Variance
2021
2020
Amount
%
Total compensation
$
5,004
$
4,248
$
756
17.80
%
Furniture and equipment
637
610
27
4.43
%
Professional services
624
522
102
19.54
%
Data processing
509
442
67
15.16
%
Occupancy
495
476
19
3.99
%
Loan and collection
406
162
244
150.62
%
Advertising and promotional
284
252
32
12.70
%
FDIC insurance premiums
155
55
100
181.82
%
ATM and debit card
122
108
14
12.96
%
Telephone and communication
94
96
(2
)
(2.08
)
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
68
90
(22
)
(24.44
)
%
FHLB prepayment penalty
—
—
—
—
%
Other general and administrative
633
625
8
1.28
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
9,031
$
7,686
$
1,345
17.50
%
Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period, however, commissions are expected to decline throughout 2021 as mortgage originations decline.
Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.
Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan and collection expenses will likely moderate throughout the remainder of 2021, due to diminishing residential mortgage refinancing demand.
Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit accounts. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase in 2021 due to the growth of the Corporation.
FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 primarily due to the Corporation's growth in total assets.
ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.
Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.
Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in each of the next three years. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation is expected to reduce interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.
Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.
Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
121,477
$
46,757
$
75,032
$
35,190
$
71,140
Total investment securities
89,772
76,111
78,179
75,526
76,312
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
26,322
27,306
34,833
46,354
21,154
Gross loans
1,028,117
1,066,562
1,060,885
1,044,564
865,577
Less allowance for loan losses
11,100
10,900
10,100
8,991
7,250
Net loans
1,017,017
1,055,662
1,050,785
1,035,573
858,327
All other assets
48,206
45,610
46,016
45,051
44,247
Total assets
$
1,302,794
$
1,251,446
$
1,284,845
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits
$
1,122,508
$
1,071,976
$
1,061,470
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
Total borrowed funds
49,000
49,000
96,217