Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2022 presentation.
Figure 1
FENTON, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,084 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.
"I am pleased to report solid operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth and asset quality remained strong through the first quarter of 2022 leading to a $39,259 increase of total loans during the period. This growth has primarily been driven by our commercial lending team as they continue to expand relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships. I am confident the Fentura team's focus remains committed to our mission and supporting the needs of our customers and communities we serve."
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
12,301
$
11,749
$
11,584
$
11,658
$
11,919
Interest expense
599
645
653
762
676
Net interest income
11,702
11,104
10,931
10,896
11,243
Provision for loan losses
502
38
(436
)
6
212
Noninterest income
2,792
3,097
2,899
4,230
3,853
Noninterest expenses
10,151
9,957
9,453
9,222
9,030
Federal income tax expense
757
864
958
1,172
1,198
Net income
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
$
4,656
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.69
$
0.74
$
0.84
$
1.02
$
1.00
Dividends
$
0.090
$
0.080
$
0.080
$
0.080
$
0.080
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.97
$
25.43
$
26.53
$
25.73
$
24.75
Quoted market value
High
$
29.25
$
28.28
$
26.25
$
27.40
$
24.75
Low
$
27.10
$
25.75
$
25.60
$
23.55
$
21.90
Close(1)
$
27.90
$
28.28
$
25.75
$
26.00
$
23.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.86
%
0.98
%
1.16
%
1.45
%
1.50
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.53
%
10.56
%
12.26
%
15.64
%
15.86
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.49
%
10.87
%
12.63
%
16.12
%
16.38
%
Efficiency ratio
70.04
%
70.11
%
68.35
%
60.97
%
59.82
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.70
%
3.67
%
3.69
%
3.79
%
4.01
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.41
%
0.37
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.52
%
3.47
%
3.48
%
3.55
%
3.79
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
151,579
$
164,942
$
138,476
$
129,944
$
89,772
Gross loans
$
1,139,351
$
1,100,092
$
1,015,177
$
986,358
$
1,028,117
Total assets
$
1,434,052
$
1,417,801
$
1,329,300
$
1,309,685
$
1,303,175
Total deposits
$
1,252,892
$
1,228,298
$
1,144,291
$
1,126,496
$
1,122,508
Borrowed funds
$
52,000
$
50,000
$
50,000
$
49,500
$
49,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
121,346
$
124,455
$
124,809
$
122,986
$
119,360
Net loans to total deposits
90.06
%
88.71
%
87.80
%
86.60
%
90.60
%
Common shares outstanding
4,459,544
4,496,701
4,569,955
4,638,614
4,673,932
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,448,545
$
1,353,694
$
1,323,912
$
1,309,942
$
1,259,119
Earning assets
$
1,348,647
$
1,273,650
$
1,248,018
$
1,234,827
$
1,206,411
Interest bearing liabilities
$
831,200
$
773,082
$
756,545
$
753,706
$
735,159
Total shareholders' equity
$
118,759
$
125,500
$
124,720
$
121,235
$
119,034
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
108,862
$
121,933
$
121,120
$
117,567
$
115,298
Earned common shares outstanding
4,451,607
4,520,962
4,582,401
4,644,833
4,664,893
Unvested stock grants
27,466
20,671
20,671
20,671
21,922
Total common shares outstanding
4,479,073
4,541,633
4,603,072
4,665,504
4,686,815
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.82
%
0.87
%
0.79
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
0.62
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.97
%
0.95
%
1.03
%
1.09
%
1.08
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.97
%
0.96
%
1.04
%
1.14
%
1.23
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
12.07
%
12.22
%
13.63
%
14.35
%
15.02
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
11.13
%
11.30
%
12.64
%
13.27
%
13.84
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.94
%
10.07
%
11.33
%
11.87
%
12.34
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.07
%
9.13
%
10.21
%
10.19
%
10.31
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
12,301
$
11,919
$
11,070
$
10,437
$
8,379
Interest expense
599
676
2,145
2,090
1,031
Net interest income
11,702
11,243
8,925
8,347
7,348
Provision for loan losses
502
212
1,542
213
275
Noninterest income
2,792
3,854
4,513
1,522
1,801
Noninterest expenses
10,151
9,031
7,686
6,509
6,279
Federal income tax expense
757
1,198
858
633
521
Net income
$
3,084
$
4,656
$
3,352
$
2,514
$
2,074
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.69
$
1.00
$
0.72
$
0.54
$
0.57
Dividends
$
0.090
$
0.080
$
0.075
$
0.070
$
0.060
Tangible book value(1)
$
24.97
$
24.75
$
21.56
$
18.88
$
15.27
Quoted market value
High
$
29.25
$
24.75
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
20.19
Low
$
27.10
$
21.90
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
Close(1)
$
27.90
$
23.30
$
15.50
$
20.89
$
19.75
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.86
%
1.50
%
1.28
%
1.09
%
1.07
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.53
%
15.86
%
13.01
%
11.09
%
13.99
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.49
%
16.38
%
13.54
%
11.66
%
15.28
%
Efficiency ratio
70.04
%
59.82
%
57.20
%
65.95
%
68.63
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.70
%
4.01
%
4.47
%
4.77
%
4.51
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.29
%
0.37
%
1.28
%
1.40
%
0.83
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.52
%
3.79
%
3.61
%
3.81
%
3.90
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
151,579
$
89,772
$
76,312
$
82,222
$
49,608
Gross loans
$
1,139,351
$
1,028,117
$
865,577
$
809,863
$
686,140
Total assets
$
1,434,052
$
1,303,175
$
1,071,180
$
946,172
$
789,943
Total deposits
$
1,252,892
$
1,122,508
$
883,837
$
789,533
$
683,775
Borrowed funds
$
52,000
$
49,000
$
71,500
$
59,000
$
44,600
Total shareholders' equity
$
121,346
$
119,360
$
104,828
$
92,236
$
60,621
Net loans to total deposits
90.06
%
90.60
%
97.11
%
101.97
%
99.80
%
Common shares outstanding
4,459,544
4,673,932
4,675,499
4,647,978
3,635,098
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,448,545
$
1,259,119
$
1,049,245
$
934,078
$
789,391
Earning assets
$
1,348,647
$
1,206,411
$
997,089
$
887,974
$
755,281
Interest bearing liabilities
$
831,200
$
735,159
$
672,564
$
604,973
$
505,174
Total shareholders' equity
$
118,759
$
119,034
$
103,646
$
91,964
$
60,107
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
108,862
$
115,298
$
99,558
$
87,430
$
55,041
Earned common shares outstanding
4,451,607
4,664,893
4,659,279
4,635,255
3,633,093
Unvested stock grants
27,466
21,922
13,481
9,788
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,479,073
4,686,815
4,672,760
4,645,043
3,633,093
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.20
%
0.79
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19
%
0.62
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.97
%
1.08
%
0.84
%
0.59
%
0.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
0.97
%
1.23
%
0.84
%
0.59
%
0.54
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
12.07
%
15.02
%
14.44
%
14.01
%
11.03
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
11.13
%
13.84
%
13.58
%
13.38
%
10.48
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
9.94
%
12.34
%
11.92
%
11.55
%
8.41
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.07
%
10.31
%
10.97
%
11.00
%
9.01
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
GAAP net income
$
3,084
$
3,342
$
3,855
$
4,726
$
4,656
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(20
)
(154
)
(152
)
(152
)
(151
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
85
54
54
53
54
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(21
)
2
2
2
2
Other acquisition related expenses
202
178
51
—
—
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
246
80
(45
)
(97
)
(95
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Prepayment penalties collected
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
(33
)
(17
)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(162
)
(91
)
(65
)
(33
)
(17
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
3,168
$
3,331
$
3,745
$
4,596
$
4,544
GAAP net interest income
$
11,702
$
11,104
$
10,931
$
10,896
$
11,243
Accretion on purchased loans
(25
)
(195
)
(192
)
(192
)
(191
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(205
)
(115
)
(82
)
(42
)
(21
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(27
)
3
3
3
3
Adjusted net interest income
$
11,445
$
10,797
$
10,660
$
10,665
$
11,034
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.74
$
0.82
$
0.99
$
0.97
Return on average assets
0.89
%
0.98
%
1.12
%
1.41
%
1.46
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.82
%
10.53
%
11.91
%
15.21
%
15.48
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.80
%
10.84
%
12.27
%
15.68
%
15.98
%
Efficiency ratio
68.74
%
69.56
%
68.74
%
61.46
%
60.20
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.64
%
3.61
%
3.60
%
3.72
%
3.94
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.40
%
0.37
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.45
%
3.37
%
3.40
%
3.47
%
3.72
%
Year to Date March 31
Variance
2022
2021
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
3,084
$
4,656
$
(1,572
)
(33.76)
%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(20
)
(151
)
131
(86.75)
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
85
54
31
57.41
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
(21
)
2