Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,084 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth and asset quality remained strong through the first quarter of 2022 leading to a $39,259 increase of total loans during the period. This growth has primarily been driven by our commercial lending team as they continue to expand relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships. I am confident the Fentura team's focus remains committed to our mission and supporting the needs of our customers and communities we serve."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 Interest expense 599 645 653 762 676 Net interest income 11,702 11,104 10,931 10,896 11,243 Provision for loan losses 502 38 (436 ) 6 212 Noninterest income 2,792 3,097 2,899 4,230 3,853 Noninterest expenses 10,151 9,957 9,453 9,222 9,030 Federal income tax expense 757 864 958 1,172 1,198 Net income $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Dividends $ 0.090 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 $ 24.75 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 $ 24.75 Low $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 $ 21.90 Close(1) $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 $ 23.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % 1.50 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % 15.86 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % 16.38 % Efficiency ratio 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % 59.82 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 Gross loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 Total assets $ 1,434,052 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 Borrowed funds $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 $ 49,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 $ 119,360 Net loans to total deposits 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % 90.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 4,673,932 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 Earning assets $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 $ 1,206,411 Interest bearing liabilities $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 $ 735,159 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 $ 119,034 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 $ 115,298 Earned common shares outstanding 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 4,664,893 Unvested stock grants 27,466 20,671 20,671 20,671 21,922 Total common shares outstanding 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 4,686,815 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % 14.35 % 15.02 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % 13.27 % 13.84 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % 11.87 % 12.34 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % 10.19 % 10.31 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 12,301 $ 11,919 $ 11,070 $ 10,437 $ 8,379 Interest expense 599 676 2,145 2,090 1,031 Net interest income 11,702 11,243 8,925 8,347 7,348 Provision for loan losses 502 212 1,542 213 275 Noninterest income 2,792 3,854 4,513 1,522 1,801 Noninterest expenses 10,151 9,031 7,686 6,509 6,279 Federal income tax expense 757 1,198 858 633 521 Net income $ 3,084 $ 4,656 $ 3,352 $ 2,514 $ 2,074 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.69 $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 Dividends $ 0.090 $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.070 $ 0.060 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.97 $ 24.75 $ 21.56 $ 18.88 $ 15.27 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 24.75 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 20.19 Low $ 27.10 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 27.90 $ 23.30 $ 15.50 $ 20.89 $ 19.75 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.09 % 1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 % 15.86 % 13.01 % 11.09 % 13.99 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.49 % 16.38 % 13.54 % 11.66 % 15.28 % Efficiency ratio 70.04 % 59.82 % 57.20 % 65.95 % 68.63 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 4.01 % 4.47 % 4.77 % 4.51 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.37 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 0.83 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.79 % 3.61 % 3.81 % 3.90 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 151,579 $ 89,772 $ 76,312 $ 82,222 $ 49,608 Gross loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,028,117 $ 865,577 $ 809,863 $ 686,140 Total assets $ 1,434,052 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,071,180 $ 946,172 $ 789,943 Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,122,508 $ 883,837 $ 789,533 $ 683,775 Borrowed funds $ 52,000 $ 49,000 $ 71,500 $ 59,000 $ 44,600 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,346 $ 119,360 $ 104,828 $ 92,236 $ 60,621 Net loans to total deposits 90.06 % 90.60 % 97.11 % 101.97 % 99.80 % Common shares outstanding 4,459,544 4,673,932 4,675,499 4,647,978 3,635,098 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,448,545 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,049,245 $ 934,078 $ 789,391 Earning assets $ 1,348,647 $ 1,206,411 $ 997,089 $ 887,974 $ 755,281 Interest bearing liabilities $ 831,200 $ 735,159 $ 672,564 $ 604,973 $ 505,174 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,759 $ 119,034 $ 103,646 $ 91,964 $ 60,107 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 108,862 $ 115,298 $ 99,558 $ 87,430 $ 55,041 Earned common shares outstanding 4,451,607 4,664,893 4,659,279 4,635,255 3,633,093 Unvested stock grants 27,466 21,922 13,481 9,788 — Total common shares outstanding 4,479,073 4,686,815 4,672,760 4,645,043 3,633,093 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.79 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.62 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97 % 1.23 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.07 % 15.02 % 14.44 % 14.01 % 11.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.13 % 13.84 % 13.58 % 13.38 % 10.48 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.94 % 12.34 % 11.92 % 11.55 % 8.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.00 % 9.01 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 GAAP net income $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) (151 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 54 54 53 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) 2 2 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses 202 178 51 — — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 246 80 (45 ) (97 ) (95 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 $ 4,544 GAAP net interest income $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 $ 11,243 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) (191 ) Prepayment penalties collected (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) (21 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) 3 3 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 $ 11,034 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 1.46 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % 15.21 % 15.48 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % 15.68 % 15.98 % Efficiency ratio 68.74 % 69.56 % 68.74 % 61.46 % 60.20 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.94 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.37 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.72 %



