Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2022 presentation.

Figure 1

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

FENTON, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,084 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth and asset quality remained strong through the first quarter of 2022 leading to a $39,259 increase of total loans during the period. This growth has primarily been driven by our commercial lending team as they continue to expand relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships. I am confident the Fentura team's focus remains committed to our mission and supporting the needs of our customers and communities we serve."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Interest income

$

12,301

$

11,749

$

11,584

$

11,658

$

11,919

Interest expense

599

645

653

762

676

Net interest income

11,702

11,104

10,931

10,896

11,243

Provision for loan losses

502

38

(436

)

6

212

Noninterest income

2,792

3,097

2,899

4,230

3,853

Noninterest expenses

10,151

9,957

9,453

9,222

9,030

Federal income tax expense

757

864

958

1,172

1,198

Net income

$

3,084

$

3,342

$

3,855

$

4,726

$

4,656

PER SHARE

Earnings

$

0.69

$

0.74

$

0.84

$

1.02

$

1.00

Dividends

$

0.090

$

0.080

$

0.080

$

0.080

$

0.080

Tangible book value(1)

$

24.97

$

25.43

$

26.53

$

25.73

$

24.75

Quoted market value

High

$

29.25

$

28.28

$

26.25

$

27.40

$

24.75

Low

$

27.10

$

25.75

$

25.60

$

23.55

$

21.90

Close(1)

$

27.90

$

28.28

$

25.75

$

26.00

$

23.30

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.86

%

0.98

%

1.16

%

1.45

%

1.50

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.53

%

10.56

%

12.26

%

15.64

%

15.86

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.49

%

10.87

%

12.63

%

16.12

%

16.38

%

Efficiency ratio

70.04

%

70.11

%

68.35

%

60.97

%

59.82

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.70

%

3.67

%

3.69

%

3.79

%

4.01

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.41

%

0.37

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.52

%

3.47

%

3.48

%

3.55

%

3.79

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

Total investment securities

$

151,579

$

164,942

$

138,476

$

129,944

$

89,772

Gross loans

$

1,139,351

$

1,100,092

$

1,015,177

$

986,358

$

1,028,117

Total assets

$

1,434,052

$

1,417,801

$

1,329,300

$

1,309,685

$

1,303,175

Total deposits

$

1,252,892

$

1,228,298

$

1,144,291

$

1,126,496

$

1,122,508

Borrowed funds

$

52,000

$

50,000

$

50,000

$

49,500

$

49,000

Total shareholders' equity

$

121,346

$

124,455

$

124,809

$

122,986

$

119,360

Net loans to total deposits

90.06

%

88.71

%

87.80

%

86.60

%

90.60

%

Common shares outstanding

4,459,544

4,496,701

4,569,955

4,638,614

4,673,932

QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

Total assets

$

1,448,545

$

1,353,694

$

1,323,912

$

1,309,942

$

1,259,119

Earning assets

$

1,348,647

$

1,273,650

$

1,248,018

$

1,234,827

$

1,206,411

Interest bearing liabilities

$

831,200

$

773,082

$

756,545

$

753,706

$

735,159

Total shareholders' equity

$

118,759

$

125,500

$

124,720

$

121,235

$

119,034

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

108,862

$

121,933

$

121,120

$

117,567

$

115,298

Earned common shares outstanding

4,451,607

4,520,962

4,582,401

4,644,833

4,664,893

Unvested stock grants

27,466

20,671

20,671

20,671

21,922

Total common shares outstanding

4,479,073

4,541,633

4,603,072

4,665,504

4,686,815

ASSET QUALITY(1)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.82

%

0.87

%

0.79

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.63

%

0.66

%

0.62

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.97

%

0.95

%

1.03

%

1.09

%

1.08

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

0.97

%

0.96

%

1.04

%

1.14

%

1.23

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

Total capital to risk weighted assets

12.07

%

12.22

%

13.63

%

14.35

%

15.02

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

11.13

%

11.30

%

12.64

%

13.27

%

13.84

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

9.94

%

10.07

%

11.33

%

11.87

%

12.34

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.07

%

9.13

%

10.21

%

10.19

%

10.31

%

(1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022

3/31/2021

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

3/31/2018

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Interest income

$

12,301

$

11,919

$

11,070

$

10,437

$

8,379

Interest expense

599

676

2,145

2,090

1,031

Net interest income

11,702

11,243

8,925

8,347

7,348

Provision for loan losses

502

212

1,542

213

275

Noninterest income

2,792

3,854

4,513

1,522

1,801

Noninterest expenses

10,151

9,031

7,686

6,509

6,279

Federal income tax expense

757

1,198

858

633

521

Net income

$

3,084

$

4,656

$

3,352

$

2,514

$

2,074

PER SHARE

Earnings

$

0.69

$

1.00

$

0.72

$

0.54

$

0.57

Dividends

$

0.090

$

0.080

$

0.075

$

0.070

$

0.060

Tangible book value(1)

$

24.97

$

24.75

$

21.56

$

18.88

$

15.27

Quoted market value

High

$

29.25

$

24.75

$

26.00

$

21.00

$

20.19

Low

$

27.10

$

21.90

$

12.55

$

20.05

$

18.88

Close(1)

$

27.90

$

23.30

$

15.50

$

20.89

$

19.75

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.86

%

1.50

%

1.28

%

1.09

%

1.07

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.53

%

15.86

%

13.01

%

11.09

%

13.99

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.49

%

16.38

%

13.54

%

11.66

%

15.28

%

Efficiency ratio

70.04

%

59.82

%

57.20

%

65.95

%

68.63

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.70

%

4.01

%

4.47

%

4.77

%

4.51

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.29

%

0.37

%

1.28

%

1.40

%

0.83

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.52

%

3.79

%

3.61

%

3.81

%

3.90

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)

Total investment securities

$

151,579

$

89,772

$

76,312

$

82,222

$

49,608

Gross loans

$

1,139,351

$

1,028,117

$

865,577

$

809,863

$

686,140

Total assets

$

1,434,052

$

1,303,175

$

1,071,180

$

946,172

$

789,943

Total deposits

$

1,252,892

$

1,122,508

$

883,837

$

789,533

$

683,775

Borrowed funds

$

52,000

$

49,000

$

71,500

$

59,000

$

44,600

Total shareholders' equity

$

121,346

$

119,360

$

104,828

$

92,236

$

60,621

Net loans to total deposits

90.06

%

90.60

%

97.11

%

101.97

%

99.80

%

Common shares outstanding

4,459,544

4,673,932

4,675,499

4,647,978

3,635,098

YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES

Total assets

$

1,448,545

$

1,259,119

$

1,049,245

$

934,078

$

789,391

Earning assets

$

1,348,647

$

1,206,411

$

997,089

$

887,974

$

755,281

Interest bearing liabilities

$

831,200

$

735,159

$

672,564

$

604,973

$

505,174

Total shareholders' equity

$

118,759

$

119,034

$

103,646

$

91,964

$

60,107

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

108,862

$

115,298

$

99,558

$

87,430

$

55,041

Earned common shares outstanding

4,451,607

4,664,893

4,659,279

4,635,255

3,633,093

Unvested stock grants

27,466

21,922

13,481

9,788

Total common shares outstanding

4,479,073

4,686,815

4,672,760

4,645,043

3,633,093

ASSET QUALITY(1)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.20

%

0.79

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.10

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%

0.62

%

0.12

%

0.09

%

0.10

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.97

%

1.08

%

0.84

%

0.59

%

0.54

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans

0.97

%

1.23

%

0.84

%

0.59

%

0.54

%

CAPITAL RATIOS(1)

Total capital to risk weighted assets

12.07

%

15.02

%

14.44

%

14.01

%

11.03

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

11.13

%

13.84

%

13.58

%

13.38

%

10.48

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets

9.94

%

12.34

%

11.92

%

11.55

%

8.41

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.07

%

10.31

%

10.97

%

11.00

%

9.01

%

(1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

GAAP net income

$

3,084

$

3,342

$

3,855

$

4,726

$

4,656

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

Accretion on purchased loans

(20

)

(154

)

(152

)

(152

)

(151

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

85

54

54

53

54

Amortization on acquired time deposits

(21

)

2

2

2

2

Other acquisition related expenses

202

178

51

Total acquisition related items (net of tax)

246

80

(45

)

(97

)

(95

)

Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

Prepayment penalties collected

(162

)

(91

)

(65

)

(33

)

(17

)

Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)

(162

)

(91

)

(65

)

(33

)

(17

)

Adjusted net income from operations

$

3,168

$

3,331

$

3,745

$

4,596

$

4,544

GAAP net interest income

$

11,702

$

11,104

$

10,931

$

10,896

$

11,243

Accretion on purchased loans

(25

)

(195

)

(192

)

(192

)

(191

)

Prepayment penalties collected

(205

)

(115

)

(82

)

(42

)

(21

)

Amortization on acquired time deposits

(27

)

3

3

3

3

Adjusted net interest income

$

11,445

$

10,797

$

10,660

$

10,665

$

11,034

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Based on adjusted net income from operations

Earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.74

$

0.82

$

0.99

$

0.97

Return on average assets

0.89

%

0.98

%

1.12

%

1.41

%

1.46

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.82

%

10.53

%

11.91

%

15.21

%

15.48

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.80

%

10.84

%

12.27

%

15.68

%

15.98

%

Efficiency ratio

68.74

%

69.56

%

68.74

%

61.46

%

60.20

%

Based on adjusted net interest income

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.64

%

3.61

%

3.60

%

3.72

%

3.94

%

Rate on interest bearing liabilities

0.30

%

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.40

%

0.37

%

Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)

3.45

%

3.37

%

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.72

%


Year to Date March 31

Variance

2022

2021

Amount

%

GAAP net income

$

3,084

$

4,656

$

(1,572

)

(33.76)

%

Acquisition related items (net of tax)

Accretion on purchased loans

(20

)

(151

)

131

(86.75)

%

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

85

54

31

57.41

%

Amortization on acquired time deposits

(21

)

2

