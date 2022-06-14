Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 20, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 14, 2022.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes
% Votes
Dr. Khalid Islam
15,884,541
99.59%
65,032
0.41%
Mr. Adrian Haigh
15,884,387
99.59%
65,186
0.41%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis
15,883,822
99.59%
65,751
0.41%
Mr. Marco Brughera
15,886,739
99.61%
62,837
0.39%
Dr. Jodi Cook
15,887,034
99.61%
62,539
0.39%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov
15,884,175
99.59%
65,398
0.41%
Shareholders voted 99.23% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 99.03% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.
For further information, please contact:
Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144