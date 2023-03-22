Feng Chen Wang's SS23 Explores the Concept of Contradiction

Feng Chen Wang just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, offering a "study of different identities and places."

Shot in East London and lensed by Reto Schmid, the campaign seeks to explore the concept of contradiction, showcased through fluid figures, sophisticated silhouettes and gritty backdrops. Representative of Wang's second home, use of the London location sheds a light on the city's innermost corners, blending fantastical models and garments with otherwise mundane scenes.

An evolution of the brand's genderless DNA, this season fuses sheer and opaque fabrics with deconstructed denim, merging stereotypically "feminine" materials with androgynous styles and silhouettes. Arriving in a color palette of grey-blue, earth green and "Raw Beige," the collection fuses its signature basics with statement pieces, complete with cut-outs, jacquard fabrics and asymmetrical shirts.

Detachable and deconstructed are two core pillars this season, aiming to go beyond the buzzword of sustainability and actually offer garments designed to be worn in multiple settings and scenarios. Redesigning existing pieces through cutting and combining, the collection offers a blend of utilitarian, futuristic aesthetics and soft, supple clothing. Elsewhere, Feng Chen Wang's cult-loved accessories make a triumphant return, incorporating bejeweled hats and the brand's beloved Bamboo Bag into new surroundings.

Take a look at Feng Chen Wang's SS23 above, and head to the brand's website to purchase the new collection.