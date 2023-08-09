Feng Chen Wang Ties the Knot for FW23 Collection

London-based designer Feng Chen Wang is celebrating the power of community as well as her Chinese heritage with her Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

First making its debut during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the range employ traditional motifs like the Chinese knot as well as her grandparents' blankets, infusing her garments with a rich sense of history and tradition. Knit bralettes boast intricate, interwoven designs right at their very center. Purposefully tangled fabric appears in the form of bold chokers, as well as jacket tassels. Meanwhile, a crimson red suit is fastened with a braided knot, adding to the structured set's commanding nature. The motif repeats itself in the form of a wool overcoat.

Elsewhere, a quilted bubblegum pink trench coat splits at the waist, interrupted by a classic bow knot. Leather jackets are amplified with inflated shoulders, while distressed sweater vests show off skin with slashed collars. A monochromatic red ensemble takes center stage with its knit bandeau, cozy beanie and scarf. A denim skirt outfitted with a calf-high split completes the look.

Take a look at Feng Chen Wang's FW23 collection in the gallery above.