Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League latest score updates as Jose Mourinho sent off

Manchester United take on Fenerbahce in a Europa League clash in Istanbul, as Jose Mourinho faces his former side.

Mourinho was in typical box-office form as he welcomed Erik ten Hag’s team to Turkey and is no doubt relishing the chance to add to their difficult start to the season. The Portuguese spent an eventful two-and-a-half years at United before he was sacked following a poor run of form in December 2018.

The pressure on his successor, Ten Hag, was lifted slightly by Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. The result ended a run of five games in a row without a win, which included draws against FC Twente and Porto to start their Europa League campaign.

Ten Hag’s side can expect a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul and United have not won any of their last four trips to Turkey, including a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray last season. Follow live updates from the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Manchester United, below

55’ RED CARD! Mourinho sent off for appealing for a penalty (FEN 1-1 MUN)

48’ GOAL! En-Nesyri equalises with header shortly after half time (FEN 1-1 MUN)

37’ SAVE! Onana makes brilliant double stop to deny En-Nesyri (FEN 0-1 MUN)

23’ BLOCK! Ugarte denies certain goal with last-ditch tackle (FEN 0-1 MUN)

15’ GOAL! United counter-attack and Eriksen finishes first-time (FEN 0-1 MUN)

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Eriksen’s corner finds De Ligt and Livakovic again has to tip the header over the bar. From the second corner, the goalkeeper misses the cross but De Ligt heads over.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is sitting on a row of steps in the crowd writing tactical instructions on a piece of paper.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: It’s all United now. But Ten Hag’s side are finding it difficult to break Fenerbahce down without space in behind. Still, Garnacho and Rashford are lively and looking to take control.

SAVE! Mazraoui takes a pop from the edge of the box. Decent hit but Livakovic tips over.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: United look to hit back amid the chaos of Mourinho’s red card. Rashford and Garnacho lead a break before Rashford is fouled. Eriksen takes the free-kick straight into the wall, it breaks to Rashford but Fenerbache are able to clear. Rashford almost had the beating of them.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

58mins: RED CARD. Wouldn’t you just know it. Jose Mourinho has been sent off for his penalty appeals.

He’s been shown a red card and will watch the reminder of the game from a platform behind the dugouts.

I didn’t see what it was exactly that led to the red card from referee Clement Turpin, but he was adament Fenerbahce should have been awarded a penalty.

(It was not a penalty).

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Now, changes for United. Casemiro is on for Lindelof and Rasmus Hojlund replaces Zirkzee. Mazraoui has gone back to left back. Fenerbahce are appealing for a penalty after Ugarte got the slightest touch on Samuel in the box. There is really nothing in it but the home fans are desperate for it and the whistles have gone up a level.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: You can’t say United were not warned. Ten Hag’s side have dropped deeper and deeper since Eriksen’s goal, but they still could not get out to Saint-Maximin. En Nesyri scored twice against United as Sevilla won a Europa League quarter-final second leg in Spain two seasons ago.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United (EN-NESYRI 49’)

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Nothing Onana could do about that! Fenerbahce get a deserved equaliser and it had been coming!

It’s poor defending from United. Dalot can’t get close to Saint-Maximin on the wing. He picks out a curling cross and finds En-Nesryi in the middle, as the striker ghosts in between Lindelof and Martinez. And this time he beats Onana, keeping his header low. Nothing the goalkeeper could do.

Game on!

HALF TIME! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

A nice moment as Mourinho and Onana shake hands in the tunnel. Mourinho was grinning and he still can’t believe Fenerbahce aren’t level.

We’re back underway!

HALF TIME! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Entertaining half. United lead thanks to Christian Eriksen’s strike and Andre Onana’s brilliant double save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri. Manuel Ugarte also had to make a sensational last-ditch block to deny Dusan Tadic.

Jose Mourinho does not know how his side aren’t level.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Good game management from Manchester United to slow the game down. One minute added on.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Fenerbahce are pilling the pressure on now. United are looking to get into half time ahead.

United are currently grateful to Onana for keeping them there.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: SAVE! AND AGAIN! This is brilliant from Onana! What a double-save! Jose Mourinho can’t believe it.

The United goalkeeper first denies En-Nesyri’s downward header from six yards out, that kicked off the turf. Tadic then flicked the ball back to En-Nesyri but Onana managed to get back to his feet and tip the stiker’s header over the crossbar with a big left hand!

Sensational. Mourinho holds his head in his hands on the touchline.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Chance! Better from Fenerbache. Saint-Maximin gets down the outside and fires a low cross into the box. It finds En-Nesyri but Lindelof makes a vital challenge to get a touch on it.

Corner.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:36 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Martinez does well initially to step in and intercept, but he then gives a poor pass away. Saint-Maximin looks lively as he beats Dalot but United scramble away. Ugarte then cleans up as he breaks up another attack.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: United look so dangerous whenever they can find Garnacho. Ten Hag’s side are well set up now to hit Fenerbache on the counter-attack.

And the Turkish team look poor in possession.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: That’s two key moments for Ugarte in this game, first to break up play and set United’s counter-attack on its way in the lead up to Eriksen’s goal, then to prevent one at the other end with some brilliant defending.

It’s what United paid for.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:26 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: WHAT A BLOCK! United are cut open and it looks to be a certain goal as Onana palms out Szymanski’s cross. But Ugarte slides in and wins his tackle to deny Tadic just four yards out!

United were beaten by one diagonal pass through to Szymanski. Ugarte saved them.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: CLOSE! Just wide from Rashford, after a lovely run cutting inside from the right! He drops his shoulder and opens up the shot on his left foot. He keeps his shot low but it fades past the post, as close as you can get.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Dusan Tadic remains an opponent you don’t want to let cut onto his left foot but the 35-year-old is allowed to do so on the edge of the box. His shot is straight at Andre Onana, however.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United (ERIKSEN 15’)

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

NOW THAT’S A STUNNING GOAL!

United lead with a brilliant counter-attacking goal! Ugarte breaks up the play in midfield and United spring forward through Garnacho. The winger takes off and feeds a ball into the box. There’s two clever touches from Zirkzee and then Mazraoui, laying it off to Eriksen.

And the Dane makes no mistake. First time, he strikes a fine finish high into the net. Great goal, from United’s first real attack.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: It’s Fenerbahce’s game now. Mourinho’s side are playing through United’s press with ease. Szymanski drives forward from midfield and is tugged back by Rashford, who is booked.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: There’s a horribly loose pass from Amrabat in midfield but Fenerbahce get back and cut out Rashford’s cross.

Saint-Maximin then leads the breakaway and suddenly Fenerbahce have several yellow shirts flying forward.

Saint-Maximin is forced out by Martinez, who defended well there in his box.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Chance! Great work by Fred, against his former side, as he eases away from Eriksen. He finds the overlapping Samuel on the outside but the full-back can’t produce a dangerous cross.

Saint-Maximin keeps up the pressure as Dalot pokes away for a Fenerbahce corner.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Mourinho has clearly relished this week but he’s under pressure too tonight after a mixed start to the season.

United have controlled the early stages.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Mazraoui is indeed in an advanced midfield position, ahead of Ugarte and Eriksen and being Zirkzee. Mourinho callled for the home fans to be loud and they have answered his call. It’s incredible.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

KICK-OFF!

It’s been over a year since Manchester United last won in Europe. It could be their worst run in 41 years if they don’t win tonight!

We’re underway in Istanbul. There are loud whistles for the United huddle. Martinez is captain with Fernandes suspended.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are without a win in this season’s Europa League after draws against FC Twente and Porto.

Can Erik ten Hag’s side get three points tonight? Or will Jose Mourinho find a way to pile the pressure on his former club?

Kick-off is next. It’s going to be loud!

Mourinho names Europa League favourites - and it’s not Fenerbahce

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho also declared that Manchester United and Tottenham, two of his former clubs, are clear favourites to win the Europa League this season.

“The results Man Utd is having, then the potential of the team, that is high, the two draws in the Europa League do not favour us, but doesn't make a huge difference.

At the end of the day, this new format, the top teams will always qualify, no problem for top teams to lose three or four matches out of eight, but then they will win three or four and qualify easily.

“They're in a stable situation. Which are the two biggest candidates to win it? It's easy, Man Utd and Tottenham. It's a different level of quality, pace, tactical culture, a different level of everything.”

Jose Mourinho’s final thoughts ahead of facing Manchester United

19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho, speaking to TNT Sports.

“I feel good. Of course I would love an easier draw, especially this one against a very good Premier League team that is a different level.

“There were so many Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday that were not as good as this one can be. Let’s try to win it.

“They were good [against Brentford]. As I say, when I analyse the team I can see the work that he [Ten Hag] is doing. Tactically they know what they want to do.

“They have certain dynamics that can be difficult to identify, we have to focus on the movements and not the players. We have tried to prepare them for this.

“We need support [from the crowd]. The Turkish culture can go in both directions. Hopefully they understand it is a difficult match for us and United will have the ball.

“We are missing a lot of players, players in different positions. When I see people moaning about the Manchester United players not there, I think, they should not be moaning.

“But I was also moaning when I was there!”

Manchester United expecting to face ‘hostile’ atmosphere

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag, speaking to TNT Sports, on what he will expect to face against Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho tonight.

“The atmosphere will be very loud for sure, very hostile for sure,” he said.

“But we know the style, we know the style of the manager. He will play from the underdog position, he will play counter-attacks and he can do that very good.

“We have to be prepared for it, read the game and play it smart.”

Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund rested ahead of West Ham

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag adds that Rasmus Hojlund is still “building” his fitness and has dropped to the bench tonight ahead of the West Ham game on Sunday. The striker scored in the 2-1 win over Brentford but is replaced by Joshua Zirkzee in one of four changes.

“Rasmus is just returning from a big injury and we have to build him. We want to avoid him getting injured again and Sunday is another big game.”

Erik ten Hag confirms Noussair Mazraoui will play at No 10

19:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag confirms that Noussair Mazraoui will play in the No 10 position for his side tonight, in place of the suspended Bruno Fernandes.

He told TNT Sports: “We have injuries, we have a suspension. We had to be a bit creative. We have players who have a short turnaround to West Ham [on Sunday] so we had to make changes there. It’s not so different because we want to keep the consistency. We have Christian [Eriksen] and Manu [Ugarte].

“We bring Mazraoui into the No 10 position. I know him from before, at Ajax, and sometimes I played him there as well. Sometimes as a full-back he comes into the half-spaces. He is capable of doing this job.”

Jose Mourinho offers support to under-fire Erik ten Hag

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho did not criticise under-fire United boss Erik Ten Hag as he talked up the quality at his disposal, with the Portuguese’s fondness for his old club and Premier League life palpable.

“Maybe you English guys think I’m bluffing, you think I am playing how they used to call it ‘mind games’ or whatever,” he said in his press conference. “I’m not playing anything.

“They have a better team than the results are showing. Of course, I study them the maximum I could with my staff, my analysts. We watch everything in the Premier League, watch everything in the two matches - Twente and Porto.

“There is work there. They will succeed sooner or later, hopefully sooner and hopefully before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponent.”

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag was out early applauding the United fans who have made the trip to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United team news and line-ups!

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Interesting... it that a back five from Erik ten Hag? He starts Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez, as well as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. There is a chance Mazraoui is asked to play further forward, though.

Casemiro is only fit enough for the bench with Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen in midfield. Joshua Zirkzee returns to the startling line-up with Rasmus Hojlund dropping out. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are on the wings.

Meanwhile there are plenty of familiar faces in Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce team. There are told ex-United players in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat, while Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic and Caglar Soyuncu are ex-Premier League.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United team news and line-ups!

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Osayi-Samuel; Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski; Tadic, En-Nesyri, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Ogunneye, Casemiro, Amad, Antony, Hojlund, Wheatley

Jose Mourinho’s record against Manchester United

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho has faced Manchester United 24 times as a manager, and has only faced Barcelona (31) and Liverpool (27) more.

His record is pretty good, with 10 wins, nine draws and only five defeats across his spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

He, of course, faced United more often with Chelsea, with 14 meetings across his two spells with the Blues. He only lost one of those games, in 2005-06, and that was when Cheslea won the league anyway.

His victory with Porto at Old Trafford in early 2004, over 20 years ago now, remains iconic, as Mourinho sprinted down the touchline to announce himself to the world.

Manchester United’s record in Turkey

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been 14 years since Manchester United’s last victory in Turkey - a 3-0 victory over Bursaspor in the group stages of the Champions League. They have since faced Galatasaray twice, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir without winning.

Last season brought a dramatic 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in United’s shambolic Champions League group stage campaign. Their previous visit was an embarrasing defeat to Buyuksehir under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer four years ago.

United last faced Fenerbahce in the group stages of the 2016/17 Europa League, which actually came under Jose Mourinho. Although United lost 2-1, they were already through and went on to win the tournament that season.

Familiar faces in the Fenerbahce team

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s not just Jose Mourinho who Manchester United will be up against tonight. The Fenerbahce team includes former United players in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

There are also plenty of former Premier League players, such as Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko, Caglar Soyuncu and Cenk Tosun. A real Motley Crew.

What if Jose Mourinho had succeeded Alex Ferguson in 2013?

18:00 , Miguel Delaney

It was perhaps the first sign of things to come: failure for Manchester United, frustration for Jose Mourinho. And this was way before the Portuguese actually went to the club. That febrile period from 2016 to 2018 is obviously going to be brought up a lot as Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take on his old club in the Europa League on Thursday, but of more interest is perhaps what happened in May 2013. And, what might have happened.

What if Jose Mourinho had succeeded Alex Ferguson? Man Utd’s alternative history

Jose Mourinho reacts to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd contract being terminated

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho maintains Sir Alex Ferguson has something more precious than his ambassadorial role after Ineos terminated his £2m contract as part of its cost-cutting drive.

Sir Alex has pocketed the annual sum each year since stepping down as manager in 2013, but the move by Ineos, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has raised eyebrows.

Amicable talks were held to end the existing deal between the legendary former manager, who will retain a role as a non-executive director, and club officials, but Mourinho, who will face his former club in the Europa League on Thursday, maintains the Scot retains something more important.

Jose Mourinho reacts to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd contract being terminated

Jose Mourinho claims his Manchester United team could still win title

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

With City facing a hearing into over 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, over a nine-year period that included Jose Mourinho’s spell in charge of United, he could not resist a reference to the 2017-18 season.

Mourinho said when reflecting on his time in Manchester: “We won Europa League, finished second in the Premier League. I think we still have a chance to win that league, because maybe they punish Man City. Maybe we win that league, then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal!”

City deny all charges and announced their “surprise” when they were referred to the independent commission last February.

Jose Mourinho in box-office form at pre-match press conference

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho joked that he could still win a Premier League title with Manchester United - should rivals Manchester City face retrospective punishment for alleged financial breaches.

Mourinho, now in charge of Fenerbahce, faces his former club in the Europa League on Thursday night and was inevitably asked about his eventful two-and-a-half year spell in charge at Old Trafford during the pre-match press conference in Istanbul.

The Portuguese won the League Cup and Europa League in his first season with United and finished runner-up in the Premier League the year after, although 19 points behind Pep Guardiola’s 100-point champions.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles across two spells at Chelsea, would later claim that guiding United to second place in 2017-18 was “one of the best jobs of my career” because of “what was going on behind the scenes” after he was sacked midway through the following season.

Jose Mourinho claims his Man Utd team could still win title ‘if Man City punished’

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Fenerbahce win 2/1

Draw 35/13

Manchester United win 7/5

Prediction

Fenerbahce 2-2 Manchester United

Predicted line-ups

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

What is the Manchester United team news?

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his sending off against Porto, while Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are among those sidelined by injury. Casemiro appeared to suffer a knock at the weekend and may be a doubt.

When is Fenerbahce vs Manchester United?

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24 October at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream via discovery+

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United encounter a familiar foe as Erik ten Hag and his side take on Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese manager, who guided the visitors to Europa League triumph in 2017, is in his first season in Istanbul and has made a solid start, with just one defeat from the first eight league games.

In this competition, meanwhile, the Turkish club have a haul of four points, two more than Manchester United, who have failed to impress in draws with Twente and Porto.

A win would ease the pressure somewhat on the under-fire Ten Hag as he looks to make improvements on the pitch.