Fenerbahce favourites to sign Barcelona outcast, Wolves and Marseille also eyeing up move

Barcelona must free up salary space if they are to have all of their counted-on first team players registered with La Liga by the end of the summer. To do this, departures are essential, and two of the highest-earners that are not counted on for the 2024-25 season are Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati.

Survey: Who do you think should start as our pivots today? — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2024

The former is reportedly close to joining Atletico Madrid on loan, but Fati’s case is much more wide open. He impressed during pre-season, but another injury, it’s now been decided that he must leave – another loan is the likely outcome.

Jose Mourinho is determined to bring Fati to Fenerbahce, and Sport say that the Turkish giants are currently pushing hardest to close an agreement. Sevilla are not too hard behind, having shown their interest for the majority of the summer. The report also notes that Wolves and Marseille have also launched enquires for Fati.

Despite a lack of natural left wing options in Hansi Flick’s squad, a departure for Fati seems inevitable. Barcelona need to save his salary, and it’s likely that whoever agrees to pay the highest portion will be successful in signing the youngster.