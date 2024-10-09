Fenerbahce eye January loan swoop for disgruntled Real Madrid youngster

Fenerbahce are closely monitoring the situation of Real Madrid young talent Arda Guler. Amid speculation about his future, the team managed by Jose Mourinho has shown interest in seizing the opportunity, reports AS.

Guler, who has seen limited playing time under Carlo Ancelotti’s management, could find his former club Fenerbahce an attractive destination, as he considers his future.

Fenerbahce ready to move

Fenerbahce’s management plans to contact Real Madrid to explore the possibility of a loan deal for the second half of the season. Should the Spanish giants give the green light, the Turkish giants could move swiftly to secure the player.

This development comes as Mourinho’s club seeks to excite their fanbase, particularly following the media buzz generated by Galatasaray’s acquisition of Victor Osimhen.

Guler headed back to Fenerbahce? (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Mario Branco, Fenerbahce’s sporting director, stands ready to initiate discussions with the Real Madrid board.

While Real Madrid has no intentions of selling Güler, they might consider a loan move to allow the player to compete in more challenging European leagues.

Reports suggest that Fenerbahce president Ali Koç might personally meet with Guler to discuss his future.

Guler frustrated over lack of minutes

Despite making an impression during the Euros and performing well whenever given a chance, Guler has been starved of regular minutes under Carlo Ancelotti.

As such, the teenage prodigy and his camp have grown frustrated and are understood to be considering the player’s future at the club.

Real Madrid were firm on their stance of not wanting to loan Guler out back in the summer transfer window. However, given the current circumstances, it will be interesting to see if they are open to sanctioning a January exit.