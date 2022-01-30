Fendi Teams up With SJP on Baguette Bag Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw

Shortly after rereleasing the original design, Fendi has joined forces with Sarah Jessica Parker to create a new Baguette bag inspired by Carrie Bradshaw's iconic style in Sex and the City.

The custom purse was designed for SJP's appearance in Episode 9 of And Just Like That... . The bag comes embellished with maxi 3D fuchsia sequins, paying homage to the original version from Fendi's Fall/Winter 1999 collection. The luxury house's FF buckle adds a touch of contrast, while Bordeaux leather straps round out the design.

Take a closer look at the piece down below. The limited-edition SJP x Fendi Baguette will be available via the fashion brand's website from mid-February.