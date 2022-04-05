Fendi Teams With Luca Guadagnino to Celebrate Peekaboo Bag, Launches Petite and Micro Models

Luisa Zargani
·5 min read

MILAN — Fendi has teamed with longtime friend of the house Luca Guadagnino once again to celebrate the brand’s signature Peekaboo bag through a short imaginative film.

In the video, British fashion model, actress and activist Adwoa Aboah is seen as a fashionable incarnation of superwoman, flying above Roman rooftops before landing on the steps of Fendi’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, championing female empowerment and supernaturally charged with the power of the Peekaboo in a dreamlike fantasy, also underscoring the lightness of the accessory.

More from WWD

“I feel part of Fendi. I am very close friends with Fendi — as a brand for sure but, most importantly, as a friend of people who are pillars of the company,” said Guadagnino. “I feel a very deep connection with the brand — and my mother used to wear Fendi back in the ’70s and ’80s so the logo, the type of materials, the quality and the design of Fendi have always been part of my imagery. With the DNA of Fendi being Rome, we of course talked about Rome — but instead of being in Rome, being above Rome. We had this idea of levity — of the Peekaboo bag, at the center of the movie, being the magical driver behind Adwoa flying over the ancient city.”

The house’s artistic director of accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi explained that she wanted “to evoke the beauty of a vintage bag with a lock, but for the first time make it about the movement of the bag.”

She said that, for the brand, “lightness has always been so important. When you think of a Fendi coat, sometimes the inside is even more accurate and precise than the outside. Things are reversible. You can see it is Fendi because of the way it moves — because it is light, and it follows the body. With the Peekaboo, I really wanted to produce that idea in a bag. That’s why I selected a very soft leather, as the bag was shown open and inside you could reveal a different color of a very beautiful glove leather. It is a bag to be experienced: when you put your hands inside a Peekaboo, you can feel some of the softest leather in the world.

“I think that carrying a Peekaboo says something about a very strong, powerful and empowered person who is not afraid to hide,” said Venturini Fendi, long a champion of strong and independent women. “It has its two compartments — one you can keep close to you and closed, and the other where you can choose to reveal something of yourself to the world.”

Artistic director of womenswear and couture Kim Jones concurred. “The Fendi woman is empowered: she is someone of her own making.

An image from Fendi&#x002019;s Peekaboo campaign. - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi
An image from Fendi’s Peekaboo campaign. - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi

image courtesy of Fendi

On April 7, Fendi will introduce the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and the Peekaboo ISeeU Micro.

The Peekaboo ISeeU Petite features a double turn lock upper frame, and, to be worn crossbody, is crafted from padded napa leather. It is available in 12 bright tones, ranging from baby blue and violetta lilac to dark honey and mimosa yellow. There are also precious models in exotic leathers such as natural python, croco and lizard.

Similarly, the Peekaboo ISeeU Micro is offered in 10 colors and has a detachable metal handle for a bag charm use, together with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, and a card holder on the inside, all expressing the skilled craftsmanship of the Fendi artisans.

Fendi&#x002019;s Peekaboo ISeeU Petite - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi
Fendi’s Peekaboo ISeeU Petite - Credit: image courtesy of Fendi

image courtesy of Fendi

In June 2019, after working with the likes of Nico Vascellari, Reilly Hey and Sue Tilley, as well as her mentor Karl Lagerfeld, Venturini Fendi tapped Guadagnino for the role of Fendi guest designer. The “Call Me By Your Name” director designed a special print for Fendi’s men’s spring 2020 collection.

Guadagnino first teamed with the brand on a video for spring 2006. In 2007, they partnered to set up the First Sun production company, which produced the director’s acclaimed 2009 film “I Am Love,” starring Tilda Swinton.

Guadagnino, whose “Call Me By Your Name” received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and one for Actor in a Leading Role for Timothée Chalamet’s interpretation, in 2012 founded the production company Frenesy Film specifically for taking on projects with major fashion brands, and he has directed or produced short films or commercials for, among others, and in addition to Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sergio Rossi, Cartier, Pomellato and Valentino.

The Peekaboo was first launched in 2008 and Fendi has over the years highlighted it as a signature bag, marked by a dedicated communication. For example, in 2018 to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Fendi launched the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign with a video and images fronted by Venturini Fendi and her daughters Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewelry and Leonetta Luciano Fendi, followed a few months later by images and a video of Kris Jenner, her daughter Kim Kardashian and her granddaughter North West.

In 2020, Fendi allowed Chloe and Halle Bailey to have full creative freedom in styling, producing and fronting the new #MeAndMyPeekaboo series of videos and the company also launched the first ever worldwide video and image campaign in honor of the Peekaboo featuring actress and producer Zoey Deutch.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve request to help fund world junior hockey bid

    City councils in Regina and Saskatoon have unanimously approved a request to put up $350,000 each should the cities win a joint bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships "I think it's amazing to see Saskatoon and Regina work together," said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, adding there may be more opportunities to collaborate on bringing major events to the province. "What we've seen in the last few days is the ability to really pull together and bring in

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th