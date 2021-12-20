Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette

(J Mayer/Shutterstock)

Fendi has re-released the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Sex and The City’s (SATC) Carrie Bradshaw.

The bag, from the designer’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, was stolen by a mugger in season three of SATC as Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked through New York City’s Soho.

In the episode, the thief repeatedly asks Bradshaw for her bag, to which she responds: “It’s a baguette.”

This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted the accessory in the latest episode of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... (AJLT), during a meeting between Bradshaw and Natasha Naginsky, the late Mr Big’s ex-wife.

Coinciding with the release of the episode, Fendi has relisted the vintage accessory for $4,300 (£3,247). It is currently only available to buy in select stores.

“Iconic medium Baguette bag finely embroidered all-over with purple sequins of different shapes and sizes to create a 3D effect and decorated with an FF clasp,” the description reads.

“This style is a re-release of the original version first introduced in the autumn/winter 1999-2000 Collection.”

The bag’s appearance in AJLT was noted by writer Evan Ross Katz, who said it signified “Carrie’s return home”.

“It’s all in the details! Twenty-one years after Carrie was mugged on Jersey Street in Soho...her iconic purple sequined Fendi autumn/winter 1999-2000 baguette re-emerged in the latest episode of And Just Like That, signifying Carrie’s return home,” Katz wrote on Instagram.

Parker confirmed that it was in fact the same bag, commenting under his post: ““Man you are good!!!”

Last month, the actor revealed that she still has “every single solitary thing” Bradshaw wears in SATC.

In an interview with Vogue, Parker said she keeps every clothing item, accessory and pair of shoes meticulously organised according to episode and season.

“I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene. I kept every single solitary thing,” she said.