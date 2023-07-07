Fendi’s grand and frivolous show told you everything you need to know about Couture Fashion Week

The final show of the season was also one of the most eye-popping - Peter White/Getty Images

The Couture season this week has been particularly Marie-Antoinette-ish. There have been eight days of riots in the towns around Paris. You wouldn’t know it from the fashion shows and jewellery presentations that have been happening around the Louvre and Place Vendome. The only time tempers run high here is if someone takes too long to serve a high-roller’s 1,110-euro baked potato loaded with beluga – the couture client’s dish of choice at Caviar Kaspia.

At drinks parties on the Left Bank, guests sipped cocktails of aloe vera and tequila garnished with rose petals. Then they posted pictures of themselves on Instagram draped in yards of pearls and trying on £5m emerald rings. Like the pollen count, the celebrity quotient has been particularly high, with Emma Thompson, Princess Olympia of Greece and Kate Hudson mingling among the clients on the front row.

You could see all this as tone deaf. You could also see it as a very Gallic version of “keep calm and carry on. The final show of the season was also one of the most eye-popping.

Client-watching is a spectator sport and the couture buyers at the Roman fashion house Fendi didn’t disappoint. At 2pm on a hot Thursday afternoon, one guest turned up in a full-length pale green ostrich-feather crinoline ball gown. Another paired her floor-sweeping cerulean satin negligee with a huge pearl and aquamarine necklace that couldn’t be real. Except it was.

Cardi B, in a bronze sequin mermaid dress, had two assistants on hand - Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi

The A-listers, including Lily James, Shakira and Naomi Watts, had to work hard to top this display. American rapper Cardi B, in a bronze sequin mermaid dress, had not one but two assistants on hand to brush her hair between shots as she posed for the paparazzi. She definitely won.

The exclusive jewellers usually show their one-off pieces – which can take years to craft and cost millions – in their 18th-century salons, or in a suite at the Ritz. Fendi launched its first high-jewellery collection with a catwalk show in the former Stock Exchange. The jewels are designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, a scion of the house, but the brand is now owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH.

Fendi's high-jewellery collection was designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi - Daniele Venturelli/Wireimage

Though Delettrez Fendi has been designing frivolous fashion jewellery for years, she has raised her game for the precious stuff with real aplomb. Before the show, she spoke of the “obsessive precision you need to make jewellery like this”. And the diamond and pearl necklaces and yellow diamond brooches were delicate and elegant and obviously made with immense skill and love. The last look featured a ravishing collar of colour-matched pink spinels that took 40 years to assemble. Once it’s been bought, it will probably vanish into a plutocrat’s safe, never to be seen in public again.

It’s hardly surprising that Kim Jones, the Hammersmith-born artistic director of Fendi couture, said of the season’s clothes, “We worked on a template based on Delfina’s high jewellery.” For the most part, he let the stones do the talking. That meant clean, lean silhouettes and jewel colours of ruby red, emerald green and aquamarine.

All except for the final outfit. To match with the spinels, he let himself go with a dress entirely encrusted with pink sparkly crystals. It was very grand and very frivolous. And that feels about right for the prevailing mood.

