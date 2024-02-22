Fendi Fit Check With Jessica Biel

For their fall 2024 runway presentation, Fendi assembled a front row consisting of Jessica Biel, Amber Valletta, Yuqi and “Industry” actress Marisa Abela, who will soon be seen as Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black,” among others.

Biel, for her part, is a selective fashion week attendee. Last June she and husband Justin Timberlake traveled to Paris for the men’s collections from Dior, Kenzo and Louis Vuiitton, and this season it’s Milan for her.

She got glammed for the Fendi show with the help of “the best,” Peter Lux on hair and Polly Osmond for makeup. The look was made up of soft tousled waves and a fresh, clean no-makeup makeup face.

Between glam, Biel hopped into bed in her robe for “a quick text to the boys before getting dressed,” she says.

Outfit-wise, Biel opted for long black leather trousers, a square-toe black boot and an oversize button-up shirt with a graphic motif. The look was paired with a Fendi top-handle handbag, of course.

The big question of the day? “Sleeves up or down?” when it came to the shirt.

“Down it is. Let’s go!”

Other major celebrity moments from Milan Fashion Week so far have included Jaden Smith, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson and Aurora Ramazzotti at Diesel. In London, the guests included Ashley Park and boyfriend Paul Forman, Jameela Jamil, Alexa Chung, Kristine Froseth and Guy Remmers, Pom Klementieff, Charli XCX, Finn Bennett and Mia Regan at JW Anderson, as well as Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Zawe Ashton at Erdem.

Launch Gallery: Getting Ready for Fendi with Jessica Biel

