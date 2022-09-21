Fendi, Diesel open Milan Fashion Week with sense of renewal

  • Models wear creations as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    1/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    Models wear creations as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    2/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    3/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    4/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    5/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    6/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Delfina Delettrez Fendi, from left, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, and Kim Jones appear following the FENDI Spring Summer 2023 collection presentation during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    7/21

    Fashion Fendi

    Delfina Delettrez Fendi, from left, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, and Kim Jones appear following the FENDI Spring Summer 2023 collection presentation during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    8/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    9/21

    Italy Fashion Fendi Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    10/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    11/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    12/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    13/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    14/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    15/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Models wear creations as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    16/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    Models wear creations as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    17/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    18/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    19/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    20/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    21/21

    Italy Fashion Diesel Womens SS 23

    A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models wear creations as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Delfina Delettrez Fendi, from left, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, and Kim Jones appear following the FENDI Spring Summer 2023 collection presentation during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
COLLEEN BARRY
·4 min read

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with a sense of renewal.

Milan's five-day calendar returned to near pre-COVID-19 levels with 68 runway shows, 104 presentations and 30 events. A crop of new designers appeared, including many of color, for perhaps the most diverse week of Milan fashion shows ever.

Among the week's highlights: Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean returns after a two-year hiatus; Bally makes its Milan runway debut with Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor; and Maximilian Davis debuts as Salvatore Ferragamo's new creative director.

Here are snapshots from Wednesday’s shows, including Fendi and Diesel.

STRUCTURED COOL AT FENDI

Fendi womenswear designer Kim Jones stripped the usually luxe Fendi showroom down to polished concrete floors and painted steel beams and bleachers to show his next warm weather collection.

He saved the luxe for the runway looks. The Spring-Summer 2023 collection was a studied balance of construction, texture and color.

Aprons tied askew in satin created a flowing layer over trousers, while perforated leather versions were like jumpers over sheer dresses.

Layering was key to the styling. Jones played with texture, paring an asymmetrical nubby wool coat over a sheer top, both in neutrals, saving the eye-popping color for the platform boots. Silken dresses were draped and tied to the form, and carefully constructed satiny coats had peek-a-boo slits and were tied elegantly in the back, like an elaborate Japanese bow.

The silhouette encompassed body-hugging ribbed knitwear dresses with demure slits to flowing asymmetrical silken dresses. Square-necked ribbed cardigans gave a scholastic accent to skirts with deep, sexy slits on each side, or silken trousers with utility pockets with trailing pocket closures.

Neutrals in sage, copper and white anchored the color palette, which exploded with accent pieces in cream-infused versions of seafoam green, cornflower blue, tangerine and flamingo pink.

The final look underlined the simple elegance of Jones’ propositions: A racing-back tank tucked into white trousers softened by this season's apron-half skirt -- all in the silkiest white.

"What is particularly interesting to me about Fendi is exploring the notion of functional utility alongside femininity __ because Fendi women are strong women with full, busy lives,'' Jones said in show notes.

Fendi’s tiniest bag yet was worn on a chain around the neck. Logos were subtle: knit into the inside hem of sweaters and visible only if twisted upward, or with the double-F logo on linings or emblazoned as if initials on the back of Jone’s new bowed Obi belt.

Footwear featured colorful platform boots or sliders. Jones is moving the brand away from its heritage fur and focusing instead on Silvia Venturini Fendi’s handbags, which use shiny leather, canvas and shearling.

DIESEL BLOWS UP DENIM LOOKS

In a rare open-door fashion week event, Diesel made room for the general public on the upper arena tiers of its runway show, set around blow-up dolls entwined in a fulsome threesome.

On the ground level, models walked beneath a squatting female figure, past a prone male, head turned demurely.

Glenn Martin’s coherent women’s and men’s collection expanded the meaning of denim.

He nailed the low-rise, high-waist debate right off the top, his first look offering the suggestion of a low-rise silhouette rising into a high-waist panty — the illusion of having it both ways. The look was finished with a matching bra top.

For him, trousers appeared to slouch and a distressed sleeveless sweatshirt in denim wash was tucked in.

Denim effects were dyed into sheer vest tops, worn open over Daisy Duke-style shorts with matching denim stilettos. The male counterpart was considerably more covered, in a double-hooded trench paired with well-worn trousers and denim boots.

Denim itself was well-worked over in innovative washes that suggested the desert, and might be accompanied by a bright palette of separates in orange, green or pink.

The collection evolved into ever more dystopian looks that seem inspired by the sci-fi classic “Dune,” in sandy colored and tattered styles, as a soundtrack suggested the call of the giant sandworm. They included layered and flowing halters and skirts secured by multi-notched belts, or a gray hoodie over a rag-tattered skirt. New iterations of jeans had large flapping leg panels, as if for taking flight.

Adding to the sci-fi vibe: a model with green-hued makeup wore a reptilian shimmery mini-dress.

Latest Stories

  • Evans, Cornelius and Thomas named CFL's top weekly performers

    TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday. Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Matthews believes Leafs' playoff pain will pay off: 'We're writing our own story'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Auston Matthews believes those deep, painful battle scars of past playoff failures will eventually — finally — pay dividends. The Maple Leafs star centre, in truth, has little choice. Toronto suffered through another bitter first-round disappointment last spring, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games after taking a 3-2 lead in the series. But that loss, at least on some level, felt different both inside and outside Toronto's locker room. Unlike their soul-crushing c

  • Lions' victory over Stampeders would secure Bombers home playoff game

    TORONTO — They're on a bye week but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a home playoff game without stepping on to the field. Winnipeg (12-2) would cement a home playoff date if B.C. (9-3) defeats Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night at B.C. Place. The Lions edged the Stampeders 31-29 last weekend at McMahon Stadium and would also secure a post-season spot with a sweep of the home-and-home series. If the Lions lose, they'd still secure a playoff berth if both Hamilton and Ottawa lost this week. Th

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Andrea Lee rises again and wins Portland for 1st LPGA title

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Zdeno Chara announces retirement after 24 NHL seasons

    Zdeno Chara is finally hanging them up after an illustrious 24-year career, notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2009.

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was a right-winger for the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021. The team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court, and

  • Top 'beast-mode' moments of Zdeno Chara's illustrious NHL career

    Zdeno Chara boasted a rare mix of size, physicality, nastiness and talent never before seen in the NHL. Here are the "Big Z" moments that define his career.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Maple Leafs add Dairy Farmers of Ontario logo to jerseys for upcoming season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a "Milk" patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season. The patch, featuring the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's longtime logo — the word "Milk" in a stylized cursive font — will be added to the upper right of the Leafs' jerse

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Black Ice tells the story of a Nova Scotia hockey league plagued by institutional racism

    Herb Carnegie is a name every hockey fan in Canada should know. Carnegie, a Toronto-born hockey player of Jamaican descent, was widely considered one of the great players of the 1940s. But Carnegie never played in the NHL because he was Black, according to the new documentary Black Ice. He faced racism at every turn throughout his career. In an interview with Hockey Night in Canada back in 2009, Carnegie explained why he never played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. "I was good enough for the Leafs.