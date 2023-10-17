Fencing sport at cross swords as transgender world champion is called ‘entitled cheat’

Liz Kocab, the new world champion, and, left, Marja-Liisa Someroja

A transgender fencer competing in the over-70s women’s category has been branded an “entitled cheat” after beating a 14-time champion for a world title.

Liz Kocab, representing America, claimed victory over Finland’s Marja-Liisa Someroja, 77, in the Women’s Epee of the 2023 Veteran Fencing World Championships in Florida over the weekend.

Ms Kocab, 71, and USA Fencing came in for criticism following her victory with critics arguing the fencer should not have been allowed to compete in the women’s category.

USA Fencing implemented a transgender and nonbinary athlete policy last year which allows competitors to participate “consistent with their gender identity”, regardless of the “sex they were assigned at birth”.

The sporting body said the policy was an “important first step” towards expanding access to the sport and promoting “equality and fairness for all”.

However, Riley Gaines, a former competitive university swimmer and an outspoken critic of including trans women in female sports, is among those denouncing Ms Kocab’s win.

‘Doesn’t make you a champion’

“Winning a title as a male in the women’s category doesn’t make you a champion. It makes you an entitled cheat,” she said.

Transgender athletes have specific requirements for participating in women’s veteran, junior and senior national ranking competitions.

Those taking testosterone suppression medication may only compete in women’s events after 12 months of treatment. Proof of hormone therapy “must be provided prior to competition,” according to USA Fencing.

“It is critical that we protect the rights of nonbinary and transgender athletes in fencing,” USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews said in November 2022, when the announcement was made.

“Even as we plan to conduct more scientific research into the physiological effects of gender transition,” he added, “we remain unanimously and steadfastly supportive of transgender athletes having their place in fencing”.

It is not the first time the policy has caused controversy. Last month a fencing competitor hit out at the sport’s national body for allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s categories.

Competitor complained

The competitor complained about the inclusion of another trans woman, Edin Philpot, telling the Daily Mail it felt “unfair, ill-thought and short sighted”.

Before transitioning, Ms Philpot competed in men’s events and has been competing in women’s events since 2022, winning four gold medals and two silver in a matter of months.

Speaking after her win, Ms Kocab said she had been thinking of “stepping away” from fencing but decided to compete because the competition was being hosted in America.

She said: “The fact that it was in America, I thought that was important to support the USA. This is my way of saying thanks to USA Fencing.”

It is unclear when Ms Kocab transitioned, but she has competed in women’s categories since at least 2009.

As a student, Ms Kocab competed in a male championship team and was inducted into the Detroit Mercy Titans Hall of Fame in 1987.

Ms Kocab’s win in Daytona, Florida was her eighth world championship title.

A spokesman for USA Fencing told the Telegraph: “USA Fencing proudly stands with Liz Kocab and celebrates her continued success at the highest levels of fencing.

“We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that respects all athletes, regardless of gender identity.

“It’s essential to remember that every athlete has the right to compete in a supportive and fair environment.”

