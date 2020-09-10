Fencing coach who threw phone at student, accidentally hitting his face, fined $2,000

SINGAPORE — Angry with a misbehaving student, a female fencing coach threw a mobile phone at the 13-year-old, intending to hit his mask that was on the floor.

Her handphone instead hit him in the face, causing a cut on his nasal bridge that required stitches.

The coach, Chan Shihan, was fined $2,000 over the act on Thursday (10 September). The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act, causing hurt to the Secondary 2 student in February last year.

Chan was a freelance coach with Blade Club Singapore, a firm that provided fencing lessons, at the time of her offence. She has been suspended since the incident, and turned to driving ambulances and becoming a COVID-19 swabber to make ends meet.

Threw mobile phone in anger

On 20 February last year, the teenage boy was taking a fencing class under Chan at about 3.45pm at their school’s gymnastic hall, along with other students. The names of the boy and his secondary school have been redacted from court documents.

The class took a short break at 5pm before resuming 20 minutes later. Chan began gathering the students when she noticed the boy sitting down. He was tired and not paying attention to her instructions.

Chan called out to the boy and asked him to get up, but he refused. Instead, he hit his mask, which was on the floor, with his fencing blade.

Angered by his actions, Chan – who was seated on a chair some five metres away – threw her mobile phone in the direction of the boy, with the intention of hitting his mask.

To her shock, the mobile phone hit the boy in the face instead, and cut his nose. As the wound began to bleed, Chan ran over to administer first-aid treatment. She then reported the matter to the teacher-in-charge, and the boy’s mother was subsequently informed.

As the clinics in the vicinity were already closed for business, the boy’s mother met with Chan and her son before sending him to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where the wound was stitched. Chan accompanied them and apologised to the mother.

The medical bill, amounting to $126.85, was paid for by Blade Club Singapore.

Stress of looming competitions took toll on coach: lawyer

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee sought a fine of $3,000 for Chan, while her lawyer Laurence Goh argued for a fine of not more than $1,500.

Goh said that Chan regretted her actions and followed up with an email report the next day. He said that his client had left the army due to her passion for fencing, but the stress of looming competitions took a toll on her. The stress and urgency of an upcoming tournament triggered her and she did a foolish thing, said the lawyer.

Goh added that Chan was a good coach and team player who garnered support from superiors, peers and subordinates, who submitted testimonials stating that the incident was out of character.

“When she was jobless and COVID-19 came into force, Chan, who is first-aid trained, offered to take part as frontline swabber and ambulance driver,” said Goh.

The lawyer also pointed out that the boy did not suffer lasting mental and physical injury and even went on to compete in a tournament the next month.

According to Goh, the head coach and Fencing Singapore will be appealing to the Ministry of Education for Chan to return as a school fencing coach.

However, according to Henry Koh, Blade Club Singapore’s program director and epee head coach, Chan had stopped coaching with the club since the incident. She had also indicated that she does not intend to continue to coach fencing.

Yahoo News Singapore has also reached out to Fencing Singapore over Chan’s case.

Chan could have been jailed one year, or fined up to $5,000, or both, for committing a rash act causing hurt.

