Fenati joins MV Agusta Moto2 squad for 2019

Sometime Moto3 title contender Fenati stepped up to grand prix racing’s intermediate class at the start of this year, making the step up along with his Snipers team.

He lies 19th in the current standings, with a best finish of seventh at Le Mans to his name.

Now Fenati - a former protege of Valentino Rossi until he was ejected from the VR46 team in 2016 - will join Forward next year, as the Swiss squad joins forces with legendary motorcycle marque MV Agusta.

"I am very happy and honoured to take part in this prestigious project and to join such a cohesive and competent group as the Forward Racing Team is,” said Fenati.

“Riding the F2 [bike] will be a source of great pride for me and will be an important responsibility, so I will give all my contribution and my experience to achieve excellent results."

Forward currently runs a pair of Suter bikes for VR46-supported Italian Stefano Manzi and Spanish rider Isaac Vinales, who replaced Eric Granado mid-season.

Suter will continue to supply technical support for the new MV Agusta venture in 2019.

Forward team boss Giovanni Cuzari commented: "I'm really pleased to have with us, for such an ambitious and important project, a rider of the calibre of Romano Fenati.

“I am sure that he, like us, is hungry for important results and I believe he has the necessary experience to contribute, with my team, to bring our MV Agusta F2 back to the top of the charts".

