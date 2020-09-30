Feminist icon Helen Reddy, the voice of empowerment anthem 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78

Helen Reddy, the iconic Australian vocalist known for her empowerment anthem "I Am Woman," has died at age 78.

Reddy's family confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement that she died Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy," the singer's children, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, wrote. "She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Unjoo Moon, who directed recent biopic "I Am Woman" about Helen Reddy's life, also shared a statement with USA TODAY.

"I will forever be grateful to Helen for teaching me so much about being an artist, a woman and a mother. She paved the way for so many and the lyrics that she wrote for 'I Am Woman' changed my life forever like they have done for so many other people and will continue to do for generations to come," she said.

Reddy was residing in an assisted living facility and was dealing with "some health and memory issues," according to her daughter, before she died.

This report is developing.

