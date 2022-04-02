New female voices set to shake up Clover Moore’s hold on Sydney city council

Gary Nunn
·5 min read

When Sydney’s lord mayor, Clover Moore, was returned for a historic fifth term in December, not everything went her party’s way.

Today, Sydney city council looks quite different from the super eight-seat majority her team predicted she’d win. With five seats to her team and five seats to other councillors, it isn’t quite a stalemate – the lord mayor casts the deciding vote. However, there are several new faces to hold Moore, one of the longest-serving mayors of a global city, to account.

“The council has had a much-needed refresh; six of us are new,” Greens councillor Sylvie Ellsmore tells Guardian Australia. “Without baggage, critique can be responded to more healthily – not just shut down.”

Related: Parklet life: eateries face off with local councils over outdoor dining spaces

The Greens return to the council after a term away. They join a new party (Unite for Sydney, represented by Yvonne Weldon), and two new candidates for a major party (Shauna Jarrett and Lyndon Gannon of the Liberals).

Guardian Australia spoke to three of the new voices on the council – Ellsmore, Jarrett and Weldon – to understand how they plan to change Sydney in the coming two and a half years.

A bunch of colonials and a cat

Weldon was the first Indigenous lord mayoral candidate in Sydney or, she believes, any Australian capital city.

“I’m up against it, without a doubt,” she says, naming Moore’s 22 staff members in comparison to her one.

“But history was made with my election, and I intend to use it by suggesting motions, asking tough questions and working with everyone.”

Weldon labelled as “elitist” Moore’s plans for “giant concrete pools in the middle of the harbour”, pushing instead for urban billabongs: shallow lagoons that trace old waterways, to form a modern “Songline” through the city.

It’s one way she plans on making Indigenous issues the heart of every decision.

“It’s native knowledge. Aboriginal knowledge holders need to be incorporated more with decisions such as planting non-native plane trees, which cause respiratory problems for many residents,” she says.

She intends to question the city’s 25 publicly owned statues – mainly early colonial leaders. Not one is of an Aboriginal person. There’s even a statue of a cat, something Weldon has said makes it “breathtakingly hard for First Nations people to feel proud”.

She disagrees with the lord mayor’s office, which echoed the sentiments of Indigenous artist Djon Mundine in saying statues were “narcissistic” and “favoured by authoritarian regimes and empires”.

While acknowledging a diversity of views, Weldon says many Indigenous people are calling for this. “People in the Aboriginal Land Council are asking but they’re not being heard – I’m representing their voice,” she says.

Affordable housing and a rejuvenated city

As deputy chair of the new Housing for All committee, Ellsmore wants the city of Sydney – one of Australia’s wealthiest councils – to do “much more” on affordable housing.

“Protecting and growing affordable housing will now be discussed monthly by all councillors.” That’s key because, she says, the council is currently not on track to meet its own targets.

Her other priorities include reactivating Sydney’s community centres post lockdown and breaking down bureaucracy to pave the way for “active participation of individuals, making the council more transparent and accessible”.

On those last two points, she’s an unlikely bedfellow with Liberal councillor Jarrett.

“We need better continuous use of the city’s council-owned community centres such as in Pyrmont and Millers Point,” Jarrett says, adding it’s a key part of rebuilding post lockdown.

“All the council’s plans are for 2030 or 2050. Those ideological strategies were written pre-pandemic; we need to readjust to prioritise bringing people back into the CBD.”

Resuscitating the city’s financial centre requires supporting small to medium business owners. Their voice now largely falls to Jarrett and Gannon, after Angela Vithoulkas, of the Small Business party, lost her seat.

Jarrett wants to reduce lengthy development applications to aid recovery. “It’s so people can adapt their small businesses on a street level and run them how they want to, not the way the council thinks they should.”

Related: ‘Fire in your belly’: how Cheree Toka went from non-voter to political change agent

Vicious cycle of conflict

Rumbles of discontent exist within the council about the cycleways with which Moore has become synonymous.

At the first council meeting, new separated cycleways were approved for Oxford, Liverpool and King streets.

But councillors Weldon and Jarrett voted against an amended motion, which was carried, to create the cycleways.

Both said that they believed Moore’s cycleways plan to be hotch potch; a reference to the sudden installation of pop-up cycleways to cope with increased demand during lockdown.

“It’s got to be part of an integrated plan,” Jarrett says. “It has to work with Mardi Gras for when they return to Oxford Street.”

Ellsmore predicts future heat.

“Cycleways will continue to be a real flashpoint of conflict between some councillors,” she says. Moore’s vision of a truly cycle-friendly Sydney rubs against the determination of some councillors to represent displeased constituents about poor parking opportunities in a car-fixated city like Sydney.

A fresh approach to politics

This mayoral contest was historic: all six candidates were women. Five of them made it on to the council, making a total of seven women out of 10 councillors.

Law professor and director of UNSW’s Pathways to Politics for Women, Rosalind Dixon, says it was wonderful to see so many women elected to the council, especially given “outrageous” 2016 comments from a former Liberal councillor who characterised Vithoulkas’s attendance at networking events as an attempt to “find a husband”.

“A critical mass dispels the idea that women leaders are exceptional,” she says.

“When we normalise that, we see women holding women accountable; what a great, fresh approach to politics!”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82

    Former Canadian Liberal senator and journalist Joyce Fairbairn has died at age 82, the federal government confirmed Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known, though Fairbairn resigned from her seat in 2013 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. The Lethbridge, Alta., native was appointed to the Senate in 1984. The Canadian Paralympic Committee said Fairbairn was a "pillar" of the Paralympic movement in Canada for many years. She was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hal

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Here's a glimpse into Messi's lifestyle

    Here's what it takes to be Messy, with 3 lifestyle tips he lives by.

  • Jamie Benn's OT goal sends Stars past skidding Ducks 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory Thursday night. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six overall. Dallas swept a two-game mini-series at Anaheim this week to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but t

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.