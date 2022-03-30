Female principals share perspectives on industry inclusivity

When Sarah Holmgren first made the transition from teacher to principal, she wasn’t sure she was the best person for the job. With a degree in child developmental psychology and years of experience working with immigrant children in Edmonton, she was a qualified candidate, but still felt hesitant starting a new chapter in her career.

She just couldn’t see herself in the position and says she may have felt differently if she’d had a strong female role model or mentor to look up to.

Holmgren has been the principal of Livingstone School in Lundbreck for two years. She’s fully settled into her role and enjoys connecting with and empowering her students.

Although women are well represented within the education field as a whole, she says they tend to find work as teachers rather than in administrative positions and that, overall, there aren’t many female principals.

She thinks this is less the result of discrimination in the hiring process and more that women just don’t consider themselves to be leaders.

“I think that it’s conditioned in us as women to kind of minimize our assets, minimize our strengths,” she says.

“The message we get from an early age [is] be good, be polite, be quiet, know your place and be in your supportive role.”

She says she feels it’s important for women to provide support to their fellow female colleagues and help them realize their potential.

Marnie Davidson, principal of Isabelle Sellon School in Blairmore, says she benefited from female mentorship.

Davidson initially worked for the Catholic school division in Calgary. She started her career at Isabelle Sellon as a learning support teacher.

It was the school’s former principal Carole Goodreau who encouraged her to pursue her master’s degree in education and take on the role.

“I’m thankful for that tap on the shoulder and someone who saw potential in me,” she says, adding that she never would have become a principal, had she not had that support.

Davidson says much of her career involves mentoring students as well, helping them discover their potential by opening up opportunities for them.

Social media has made self-discovery much more difficult for students in recent years, she says, and helping children and youth learn how to identify what values are most important to them while they’re bombarded with information every day, has become increasingly important.

Holmgren reports a similar trend. Struggles relating to self-image that young girls faced decades ago are still present, she says, but have now been exacerbated by social media.

“When I was a kid I could go buy a Cosmo magazine and look at those pictures and feel not great about myself, but it could also just not be in my house and I wouldn’t see it,” she says.

“Now it’s like on your phone, on your computer. Everywhere you look, there’s just all these images of what it means to be cool, what it means to be beautiful.”

Social media can be used to spread body-positive messages as well, she says, but it’s also easier to bully without getting caught.

“If a girl is mad at their friend, it’s easy for them to say something nasty to them on social media, rather than say it to their face at school,” she says.

While self-image remains a key issue for young girls in First World countries, girls coming from impoverished countries face additional challenges.

Holmgren worked with immigrant children in Edmonton for many years, who often came from countries where women did not have as many rights.

“We had a lot of kids coming in with no English. Many of them had been living in concentration camps and had experienced significant traumas,” she explains.

She remembers one girl in particular — a Grade 6 student who had suffered significant abuse in her home country.

“She clearly had been traumatized by some men. She was having visceral responses to any man or boy coming within two feet of her, terrified of them. We didn’t know why,” she says, adding that it was difficult to find the source of the trauma because she didn’t speak any English.

Students like this need special accommodations. In this instance, she says, all the boys in the class were instructed to give her space and let her approach them rather than going to her.

Less serious, but still concerning, was that there was a tendency for girls coming from these countries to not feel comfortable expressing their opinions in class and to defer to the boys when questions were asked.

Luckily situations like these can get better when they are addressed appropriately, says Holmgren. She’s seen many of these students overcome their traumas and limitations and go on to be very successful, which is the most rewarding part of the job.

Davidson adds that while students still face challenges, technological developments have made learning structures more open-ended, allowing children to voice their thoughts more independently than in previous decades and share concepts in more unique ways.

“You do have influence in where you want to take your learning,” she says.

Gillian Francis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze

