Female pool player Lynne Pinches refuses to play transgender opponent and walks off

Lynne Pinches refused to play Harriet Haynes in the final of the Ladies Champions of Champions - Jason Bye

A pool player has forfeited her chance to win a top national title in protest at the sport allowing a transgender woman to compete against natal females.

Lynne Pinches packed up her cue and walked off as the final of the Ladies Champions of Champions got under way over the weekend.

Spectators clapped and cheered Pinches’ protest while her opponent, Harriet Haynes, appeared bemused before later picking up the trophy by default.

Lynne Pinches refused to participate in the final opf the Women’s Champions of Champions

Pinches had been among a host of top female players to speak out in recent days over transgender women being allowed to compete against them in elite competitions.

English Pool Association guidance has stated since 2018 that “any transgender person (male or female) is permitted to participate fully, ie train, play in informal matches or play in pool competitions, in their affirmed gender”. “Verification of their sex should be no more than is expected of any other player,” the rules add.

However, a row has erupted internationally after the World Eightball Pool Federation and Ultimate Pool Group issued updated competition eligibility for transgender and non-binary players last month.

“Providing regulatory conditions are met.... transgender and non-binary players will be able to participate in the women’s series across World Eightball Pool Federation and Ultimate Pool Group events,” the latest clarification says.

Pinches is one of a clutch of women competitors who have been speaking out against the rules since. Alexandra Cunha, who is fifth in the international rankings, also vowed never to play transgender players in protest at recent rulings by the World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF).

Before staging her protest at the English Pool Association event, Pincher described how she had been left in tears that she was unable to complete in a “fair field”.

“When I heard the announcement last week I spent most of the day in tears - especially because it came after the announcement eight weeks earlier that it was finally going to be a fair field,” she said, according to a prior article in the Mail on Sunday.

Story continues

Players calling for tougher restrictions claim trans women often have greater upper body strength enabling them to make a more powerful initial break.

Cunha, who is based in the UK but is captain of the Portuguese women’s national pool team, had said: ‘I’ve been playing pool since I was 17 and I’m fifth in the world but I’m risking throwing everything away over this because I hate unfairness. I recently played a transgender player and I was destroyed when I lost.”

More than 60 professional female pool players are said to have joined forces through a WhatsApp support group. Pincher is reported to have added: “I’m worried now about the future of the game for women. If next year we had eight transgender players they would probably be in the top eight.”

Sharron Davies, the Olympian swimmer and campaigner for women’s sport, told Telegraph Sport that pool was another example of a sport “that still doesn’t take Government advice to prioritise safety and fairness before inclusion... So many have been dragging their feet for months, if not years, updating their policy.”

Athletics, cycling and swimming have all changed their transgender policies in the past 12 months, while both codes of rugby have also moved to protect sport for biologically-born women.

