Female police officer groped woman after prosecco-fuelled night out, court hears

Sgt Rachel Bright allegedly assaulted the woman in Wandsworth last year - Central News/Facebook

A female police officer groped a woman after a night out drinking prosecco in London, a court heard.

Sgt Rachel Bright, 45, attached to the South West Command Unit, allegedly assaulted the woman in Wandsworth, south west London, on Dec 5.

The 45-year-old appeared at Wimbledon magistrates’ court on Tuesday wearing a blue top black blazer and black trousers.

Prosecutor Melanie Hardwick said the officer was on a night out at the time of the incident.

She said: “The defendant is a senior police officer...on the evidence the defendant had been drinking prosecco and gradually became more inappropriate towards the complainant.”



Sgt Bright, of Sutton, denied sexual assault and elected a jury trial.



District Judge Devinder Sandhu bailed her ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Nov 6.

The judge warned her: “If you don’t attend Kingston Crown Court for 10am on that day you will be committing a second offence as turning up to court late or not at all is an offence on its own.”

Sgt Bright, who is suspended, was released on bail on condition she does not contact the complainant either directly or indirectly.

She has been suspended since she was charged and the Metropolitan Police Service’s directorate of professional standards is aware of the case.